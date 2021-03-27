Doom Patrol Star Matt Bomer Speaks Out on Missing Live-Action Superman Role

✖

Matt Bomer is no stranger to the DC Universe. Not only does the actor play Larry Trainor/Negative Man in HBO Max's Doom Patrol, but he's also lent his voice to some other DC heroes, notably Superman in Superman: Unbound and Barry Allen/The Flash in Justice Society: World War II. Bomer was also a frontrunner to play the Man of Steel in live-action as well in J.J. Abrams and Brett Ratner's Superman: Flyby, though that film never came to be. Now, Bomer is speaking out about that opportunity and that he'd still gladly play a superhero in a Marvel or DC film should the opportunity arise.

When asked, Bomer told Comic Book Movie that he'd "be there in a heartbeat" if the right role came along.

"You know, it's been a minute. I think the last thing I probably tested for was a Wolverine or something back in the day. It's been a while, but if the right one were to come around, absolutely," he said. "I'd be there in a heartbeat. I love these characters. I think they're iconic, and they've lasted as long as they have for a reason. As long as we have light and dark as a society, we'll need superheroes to look to for inspiration. I think one of the great and rewarding challenges as an actor is finding ways to ground them and make them, well, human if they are human, but make them relatable and real. If that opportunity were to come my way, and it was a nice role, then absolutely."

For now, fans get to see Bomer continue in his role as Larry on Doom Patrol. The series' third series is currently in production and while very little is known about what the third season of the DC series will hold, it was recently announced that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Michelle Gomez is joining the show as Madame Rouge. Season 3 of Doom Patrol is expected to debut on HBO Max sometime later this year.

"Doom Patrol came to HBO Max with an already deep and passionate fan base and has risen to the top as one of the most-watched Max Originals on the platform," Sara Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max said when the show was renewed last year. "The series sits well in our portfolio and we are glad to greenlight a third season to continue this distinctive style of storytelling that resonates so well with critics and fans alike."

"On behalf of the wonderful cast, writers and crew, we are thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to return Doom Manor," series executive producer Jeremy Carver said. "And we are especially thankful for our partners at Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, DC Universe, and, of course, HBO Max."

What other superhero would you like to see Matt Bomer play? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: Jemal Countess/FilmMagic