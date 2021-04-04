Doom Patrol: Matt Bomer Says Season 3 Resolves Larry's Trauma Arc

✖

Over the first two seasons of Doom Patrol, audiences have seen Matt Bomer's Larry Trainor/Negative Man deal with some major trauma. Not only did he endure the physical trauma of his horrific plane crash after making contact with the Negative Spirit, but he also has been dealing with his sexuality and his family trauma. The second season saw that family trauma come to a head when he attempted to reconnect with his now-adult son, but according to Bomer, the show's third season will see Larry close "the loop" on his trauma.

Speaking with CBR, Bomer -- voices the role and portrays the character as Larry while Matthew Zuk physically portrays the bandaged Negative Man -- said that he thinks fans will love what's to come in Season 3.

"I love that group and those writers never fail to blow me away with what they come up with because they somehow find ways to outdo themselves, but it's never ungrounded. It's never so outlandish that it's outside of the realm of possibility -- I think it would be hard-pressed to find anything out of the realm of possibility for the show at this point," Bomer said. "This season, particularly for Larry and what he's going through, is just so fun to get to play and I feel like the writing is stronger than ever on the show."

He continued, "I wish I were down there in person more often but I also love the freedom of getting to find Larry in the booth as well. I love it and I think fans are really going to love what's to come this season. Season 2 obviously dealt with trauma and this season kind of closes the loop on that because we had to finish early but also going to these new places with all the characters."

Production on the third season of Doom Patrol is currently underway. Joining the cast in the upcoming season is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Michelle Gomez who is coming on as Madame Rouge with her role being described as a "complicated and electrifying eccentric, who arrives at Doom Manor with a very specific mission… if only she could remember it."

Season 3 of Doom Patrol does not yet have a release date but is expected sometime in 2021. The first two seasons are now streaming on HBO Max.