Final Space: Fanmade Statues Have Us Hoping for the Real Deal Someday

Final Space may not carry the clout of Rick and Morty – or many other Adult Swim originals, for that matter. Despite a smaller audience, the series has amassed a cult following after the two seasons of the show that have been released. Outside of dozens of items including the lovable Mooncake, merchandise has been sparingly released for the property, forcing a pair of dedicated fans to create two statues – a move that will likely lead most fans to hope the creation of more merchandise in the toys and collectibles sector.

On the show's official Twitter account – which is run by series creator and Nashville native Olan Rogers – a pair of statues were shared Monday afternoon, featuring Final Space leads Gary Godspeed (Rogers) and Nightfall (Tika Sumpter). The Godspeed model was created by concept artist Andrew Morris and features both the show's main character and Mooncake. That statue model can be seen below.

The second item was crafted by tweeter @walkerstudiowks and features an actually sculpted statue, as compared to the model of Godspeed and Mooncake. The Nightfall statue is reminiscent of a vinyl piece from the likes of Funko, a stylized version of the character that appears on-screen in the series.

So much thanks for all the support!!! I'm humbled and thrilled y'all like my sculpt! Really, just wow! 🥰 Well, w/o further ado...here's my finished Nightfall! Gonna take some better pics during the daylight, but here she is as of tonight 😊 @Finalspace @OlanRogers @devinator200 pic.twitter.com/tQ1tk14wvx — walkerstudioworks (@walkerstudiowks) June 8, 2020

Though a third season of the show has yet to be officially announced by Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, Rogers has been very vocal about its development on social media platforms. In fact, the writer and comedian shared an image over the weekend of himself and others directing actor David Tennant during a recent voice session completed through Zoom. Tennant voices the Lord Commander in the series.

Final Space Seasons One and Two are available for purchase on iTunes, Amazon, and wherever else videos are sold.

