Firefly Star Thinks Series Could Continue as an Audio Drama

It has been almost 15 years since the Firefly cast last set off for adventure in the 2005 film Serenity. Summer Glau was abord as River Tam, the daughter of a wealthy family turned into a psychic assassin by the Alliance’s meddling. Many fans still hope to one day see the series revived in some form. Creator Joss Whedon has said he’d entertain the idea of bringing the series back in any format so long as it involves the original cast. Glau just added her voice to the audio version of the Serial Box sci-fi series Alternis and she thinks the audio drama format could be a good fit for a Firefly revival.

“I think that would be such a great way to do it,” Glau tells ComicBook.com. “There have been moments when I’ve been in the sound booth by myself, and I’ve been bringing these voices to life on my own, and I visualize them being different actors. And it’s brought back flashes of that very first table read that I ever had in LA. That was with my Firefly cast and it was a magical moment for me too. We all had our scripts, and we were all reading our roles, and it was the different voices coming together and making the story come to life. And so it’s cool that you mention that. I can absolutely see that being something that the fans would enjoy.”

Serial Box has been making some big plays recently, including inking a deal to create new stories based on Marvel Comics characters. Given that fact — and knowing that the Firefly rights rest with 20th Century Fox, which is now owned by Marvel’s parent company, Disney — perhaps a Firefly audio drama isn’t such a far-fetched idea.

There was a time when the original Firefly cast was to lend their voices to Firefly Online, an MMORPG set in the Firefly universe, but the game hit development issues and has never been released. The first canon novels set in the Firefly universe have been released and Boom! Studios acquired the license for Firefly comics. The publisher launched a new ongoing series, a one-shot focusing on Saffron, and has announced plans for an original graphic novel that will see the women of Firefly teaming up to orchestrate a heist.

