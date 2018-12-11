TV Shows

‘Firefly’ Fans Are Upset That Trending Hashtag Isn’t About the Show Being Revived

Did looking at Twitter’s trending topics today activate your inner Browncoat? If so, you’re not […]

By

Did looking at Twitter’s trending topics today activate your inner Browncoat? If so, you’re not alone.

On Monday, the phrase “Firefly” became a popular topic on Twitter, thanks to people tweeting about the lineup for the 2019 Firefly Music Festival. Of course, seeing that word trending garnered a whole different set of emotions for sci-fi fans, particularly for those who immediately thought that the cult-classic TV series Firefly was being rebooted or revived in some way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Granted, the possibility of another Firefly reunion has been talked about quite a bit in recent years, in part thanks to the upcoming merger between Disney and 20th Century Fox. But those who were looking for that news today were very much out of luck, and weren’t afraid to tweet about the sort of whiplash of emotions they got. Here are some of our favorite tweets about it.

So Many Emotions

Unhappy

Thanks, Twitter

It’s Too Much

Disappointment

Us Too

You’re Not Alone

Well Then

This is Madness

A+ Gif

Tagged:
,

Related Posts