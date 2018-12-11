‘Firefly’ Fans Are Upset That Trending Hashtag Isn’t About the Show Being Revived

Did looking at Twitter’s trending topics today activate your inner Browncoat? If so, you’re not alone.

On Monday, the phrase “Firefly” became a popular topic on Twitter, thanks to people tweeting about the lineup for the 2019 Firefly Music Festival. Of course, seeing that word trending garnered a whole different set of emotions for sci-fi fans, particularly for those who immediately thought that the cult-classic TV series Firefly was being rebooted or revived in some way.

Proudly presenting the #Firefly2019 lineup. ✨ 2019 Passes, as well as The Great Atlantic Campout at #FireflyMusicFestival and all Glamping, RV and Hotel Options go on sale Friday at 12 Noon Eastern at //t.co/aM6D5Iovou! pic.twitter.com/UPr6y3jdWh — Firefly Festival (@LiveAtFirefly) December 10, 2018

Granted, the possibility of another Firefly reunion has been talked about quite a bit in recent years, in part thanks to the upcoming merger between Disney and 20th Century Fox. But those who were looking for that news today were very much out of luck, and weren’t afraid to tweet about the sort of whiplash of emotions they got. Here are some of our favorite tweets about it.

Wow I have never experienced pure joy then soul crushing disappointment all within 5 seconds until this #Firefly pic.twitter.com/dgmUcrpcRz — Tamika Scott (@queenakimat) December 11, 2018

#Firefly should be trending for one reason only. ? pic.twitter.com/m3CpI6xIvF — Anna Banana (@tatertotnachos) December 11, 2018

How you gonna do me like this Twitter? I damn near screamed out loud while proctoring some final exams because I thought Firefly the show was coming back. Stop playing with my emotions Twitter. pic.twitter.com/1NCPifcsxQ — Adamiller (@adamillerrr) December 10, 2018

you CANNOT just have Firefly trending in this era of tv reboots. you CANNOT play me like this. pic.twitter.com/WifleJDrr7 — katy ?? (@katybugz_) December 10, 2018

please don’t name your things firefly. I just had a heart attack before the crippling disappointment pic.twitter.com/yE1L2zWj6p — mig (@wtfmig) December 10, 2018

When you see Firefly trending and you think you’re about to get a reboot you can get behind, but it’s just a music festival pic.twitter.com/hKeXtm0JNg — Evelyn Joyce (@EvelynF60553074) December 10, 2018

Saw #firefly trending and my heart fluttered, saw it was not a reboot and now pic.twitter.com/wxaZ8kdaLS — Danaan (@Danaan78153668) December 11, 2018

