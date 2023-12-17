Doctor Who: The Doctor Meets His New Companion in Christmas Special Clip

Doctor Who has released a new clip from the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special, "The Church on Ruby Road." The clip shows the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) chasing down new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), who has grabbed onto a ladder leading to the ship of goblin pirates who have kidnapped a baby. Doctor Who's 2023 Christmas Special will air on the BBC and stream on Disney+ on Christmas Day. The BBC previously released a trailer for the Doctor Who Christmas Special following Gatwa's Doctor's debut by bi-generation in the final Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special. You can watch the new clip below.

"The Church on Ruby Road" marks the return of the Doctor Who Christmas Special tradition for the first time since 2017, when previous showrunner Chris Chibnall moved the specials to New Year's Day. Returning showrunner Russell T Davies reinstated the Christmas Specials and, for the first time, wrote the special. "For the first time ever, I'm writing a Christmas Special… at Christmas!" Davies told Doctor Who Magazine, confirming Doctor Who's Christmas Specials for this year and next. "The 2023 script has been long since signed off. The new one is for end-of-year 2024!"

Ncuti Gatwa is the Doctor in Doctor Who

Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor debuted in Doctor Who Special 3: "The Giggle." The Doctor Who Christmas Special is his first episode as the sole Doctor, leading Doctor Who into the New Year and welcoming Gibson's Ruby Sunday to the cast. "Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honored to be cast as the Doctor's companion," said Gibson when the BBC announced her Doctor Who casting. "It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have traveled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa's side, I just can't wait to get started."

Gatwa added: "Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!"

What is the 2023 Doctor Who Holiday Special?

The Doctor Who Holiday Special follows David Tennant's run as the Fourteenth Doctor in three Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials. Gatwa and Gibson's debuts in "The Church on Ruby Road" will lead into Doctor Who's new season and first streaming on Disney+ in 2024, which has already wrapped filming. Gatwa and Gibson's second Doctor Who season will follow, presumably in 2025. That season is in production now.

Gatwa's debut should be the perfect jumping-on-point for new Doctor Who fans, but anyone looking to catch up on modern Doctor Who should check out our Doctor Who streaming binge guide.