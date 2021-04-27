The Flintstones Sequel Series Bedrock Announced by Fox

✖

Forget a reboot, the first family of the Stone Age is getting a full-on sequel. That's right, there is a brand new version of The Flintstones on the way, and it'll show the classic family like never before. On Tuesday, Fox announced a new project called Bedrock, which will take place 20 years after the original Flintstones series. All of the characters you love from the classic cartoon will be back, but they definitely won't be the same.

In Bedrock, Pebbles is a 20-something trying to forge her own path, while Flintstone patriarch Fred is on the verge of retirement. Elizabeth Banks will be voicing Pebbles in the new series, which Fox describes as a "primetime animated adult comedy."

Banks will produce the series in addition to her role as its vocal star. Lindsay Karns, who recently worked on Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, will write the script for the pilot episode. If picked up to series, Bedrock will be co-produced by Warner Bros. Animation and FOX Entertainment. Banks will executive produce alongside Max Mandelman for Brownstone Productions. Kerns and Brownstone's Danna Shinder will co-executive produce.

“Long before the Simpsons and Springfield, the Griffins and Quahog or even when the Belchers started serving burgers on Ocean Avenue, there were the Flintstones and Bedrock,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment. “Their imprint on the animation universe is undeniable and the idea of adapting it for today’s audience is a challenge we here at FOX are very much looking forward to taking on with Warner Bros., Elizabeth and Lindsay. No pressure whatsoever, really.”

“The Flintstones are the first family of primetime animation,” said Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming at Warner Bros. Animation. “Elizabeth and Lindsay have a brilliant take on these characters, and FOX and Brownstone are the perfect partners to bring them back to primetime. This is going to rock (sorry).”

