Elf on the Shelf: Great Marvel Ideas for Parents to Use
Christmas may be just a few days away, but while this may feel like being in the homestretch for the holiday for many, for those doing Elf on a Shelf for the children in their lives that homestretch may not be comforting. This late in the season, many parents are probably starting to run short on clever ideas for the situations and shenanigans their Elves are getting into. After all, the Elf has probably hidden in all of the usual places, raided the cookie jar a time or two, been caught watching television or playing video games or other things that Elves might like to do while keeping tabs on their charges for Santa. So, what else is there? Well, the Elf on the Shelf can join up with Marvel heroes during his last few days of work for the season and thanks to social media, we've got some fun ideas.
Over the years, Marvel fans have come up with a lot of creative ways to incorporate their favorite heroes into their Elf on a Shelf adventures. From Spider-Man inspired moments to plenty of Avengers: Endgame battles, there are no shortage of fun ideas to bring the world of Marvel to your Elf. We've looked across Twitter for some of our favorite creative Marvel-inspired Elf on the Shelf set ups for you to enjoy. For the most part, these all come from the past few years -- we're guessing that in 2020 while the Scout Elves are all immune to human illnesses according to The Lumistella Company, home of Elf on the Shelf, the Avengers are doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by social distancing -- they are still a lot of fun.
Read on for some clever ideas for how to give your Elf on the Shelf a Marvel spin and be sure to share your Elf on the Shelf ideas in the comments.
Poker night with the Avengers
Elf on the shelf had poker night with his boys the Avengers!!! Lol pic.twitter.com/7k8fP4PLaI— Bryan Pottorff (@BWP7787) December 7, 2018
This traumatic option
Our Elf on the shelf, Peppermint, “didn’t feel so good” last night. 😂#thanos #infintywar @ChrisEvans @chrishemsworth @TomHolland1996 @Marvel @MarkRuffalo @RobertDowneyJr @Russo_Brothers pic.twitter.com/vFp79LA1eA— Doug (@22DizzyD22) December 18, 2018
Captain Elf-merica
Avengers Assemble!! My inner Marvel Geek is starting to influence my Students’ Elf on the Shelf...#Avengers #marvel #comicbooks #Lokiseries #Hawkeye #elfontheshelf2020 #TeacherLife pic.twitter.com/LEOibAJ5kv— Court (@CourtsHenson) December 4, 2020
Caught in Spidey's web
I always have a little moan when I see people posting pictures of “The Elf On The Shelf” daily, so this will only happen once... and only because I thought it looked cool and It’s #Spiderman 👀
Courtesy of my missus.#Spiderman #Marvel #DC #elfontheshelf #Christmas pic.twitter.com/HnAZhSpo6O— Geeks Compendium (@GeeksCompendium) December 6, 2019
This interesting one.
Thanks for all of our elf on the shelf entries. Our winner has to be Joeseph Alan Smith for his marvel themed idea! We will private message you with details of how to collect your prize. Congratulations! #giveaway #freestylesfreebies #elfontheshelf #marvel pic.twitter.com/vwwgcsvnB2— Freestyle (@FreestyleSussex) December 7, 2019
Sack Races
Buddy the elf on the shelf up to some shenanigans. Something a lil more in season. Wifey’s idea. #elfontheshelf #elfontheshelfideas #holidays #christmas #sackrace #spiderman #hulk #marvel #owl #shotoniphone #portraitmode #bokeh #Yeezys pic.twitter.com/wylxzHaZKB— David M. Rubio (@snow1Ai) December 6, 2019
Assemble!
@Marvel - our Elf-on-the-Shelf and trusty reindeer sidekick offered his help to the @Avengers when a certain Mad Titan came looking for the Infinity Stones. Kids loved it!
We’re all looking forward to #Infinitywar !!! pic.twitter.com/uZ08sWFOkn— Scott Pereira (@baglsdad) December 19, 2017
Step aside, Thor
this is how my sister set up our elf on the shelf for my brother to find this morning. the elf did what the avengers failed to do!! pic.twitter.com/Zkku655H3d— gabby ♡ (@zendaichii) December 18, 2018
Showdown with Thanos
It’s Elf on the Shelf: Infinity War...I hope that Elf-fy with that Infinity Gauntlet doesn’t SNAP!!!! (Note Hawkeye couldn’t make it out to this battle either!) #InfinityWar @Marvel @elfontheshelf @MarvelToyNews @marvellegends pic.twitter.com/bLQ0j4Evgy— Alan Crouch (@RealAlanCrouch) December 18, 2018
Iron Elf
#tbt Elf on the Shelf disguised as Iron Man last year. #avengers #elf #christmas #fun pic.twitter.com/kkAO4Lbw9g— Ky | My Xmas spirit=bourbon (@KyTOCtv) December 13, 2018