Elf on the Shelf: Great Marvel Ideas for Parents to Use

Christmas may be just a few days away, but while this may feel like being in the homestretch for the holiday for many, for those doing Elf on a Shelf for the children in their lives that homestretch may not be comforting. This late in the season, many parents are probably starting to run short on clever ideas for the situations and shenanigans their Elves are getting into. After all, the Elf has probably hidden in all of the usual places, raided the cookie jar a time or two, been caught watching television or playing video games or other things that Elves might like to do while keeping tabs on their charges for Santa. So, what else is there? Well, the Elf on the Shelf can join up with Marvel heroes during his last few days of work for the season and thanks to social media, we've got some fun ideas.

Over the years, Marvel fans have come up with a lot of creative ways to incorporate their favorite heroes into their Elf on a Shelf adventures. From Spider-Man inspired moments to plenty of Avengers: Endgame battles, there are no shortage of fun ideas to bring the world of Marvel to your Elf. We've looked across Twitter for some of our favorite creative Marvel-inspired Elf on the Shelf set ups for you to enjoy. For the most part, these all come from the past few years -- we're guessing that in 2020 while the Scout Elves are all immune to human illnesses according to The Lumistella Company, home of Elf on the Shelf, the Avengers are doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by social distancing -- they are still a lot of fun.

Read on for some clever ideas for how to give your Elf on the Shelf a Marvel spin and be sure to share your Elf on the Shelf ideas in the comments.