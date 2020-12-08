Rosario Dawson Joins Elf on a Shelf Celebrity Meme With Mario

✖

The holiday season is officially upon us, and people are going to great lengths to get into a festive spirit. For many, that involves putting up an Elf on a Shelf, a figure that has grown to have an adorable and infamous part of the Christmas season. In recent weeks, Elf on a Shelf has become a meme in and of itself, with people trying to find alternate rhyme schemes that sound equally as whimsical. Actress and activist Rosario Dawson is the latest to join in on the trend, tweeting a photo of herself with the video game character Mario, with the caption "Mario on a Rosario".

The past year has been a significant one for Dawson, especially with regards to her new role in the Star Wars universe. Dawson recently made her debut as the live-action iteration of Ahsoka Tano in an episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, a character who fans have been eager to see after her appearances in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and various other tie-in material.

“I’m just really glad that she lived, that we’ve been able to continue growing with her. I think that she’s so special,” Dawson said of Ahsoka in a recent interview. “So many of the wonderful, awesome Jedi that we love and have gotten their stories told, are male, and you saw them older. When you got to see Anakin grow up it made such a huge difference. I think as people grew with her and aged with her and the story, they grew themselves, and evolved. I think it gives complexity to good and bad and right and wrong in a way that we don’t always get to have story-wise. It’s just fantasy. And I think she represents something stronger than that, about will and determination and audacity and tenacity. She really has pushed herself and evolved in a way that I think her heroine story is one that is not easy to find in other spaces. It’s really cool to see her still out there on quests and having things teased about that world still being very much alive.”

And while it's unclear what the long-term future holds for Dawson's take on Ahsoka, it's safe to say that she made her stamp on the beloved character.

What do you think of Rosario Dawson's "Mario on a Rosario" photo? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!