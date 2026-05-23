Forgotten 1990s Fantasy TV Gem is About to Leave Streaming Completely

Bad news, fantasy fans. This lovely, nostalgic little gem, easily a cult classic, is currently on its way out from Tubi, the streaming platform it calls home—and there’s no information on where it will be available to stream next, or even if it’ll be available to stream at all anymore. It’s definitely disappointing news for fans, especially those who have been enjoying the series since its initial release in 1996, and the novel before that. And while not the original version of the story, it is the one that seems the most beloved.

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Journey to the West centers on Sun Wukong, who, after seeking divinity and being punished for his mistakes, accompanies the Tang monk Tripitaka on a journey to the West to obtain a series of holy scriptures. Along the way, the pair encounters evil demons and monsters and, together with new companions Zhu Bajie and Sha Wujing, confronts these challenges, embarking on a most perilous journey.

The 1996 Version Does the Classic Novel the Most Justice

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It’s long been debated why Journey to the West hasn’t gotten a proper adaptation that truly stands up to the greatness of the novel. But fans of the 1996 version are quick to jump in and defend their favorite adaptation. “It’s crazier than all the nineties cheezeball shows we ever had in the US. Crazier than Xena and Mortal Kombat, and every wildly costumed ripoff combined. This show is so wild. I’m obsessed with this cheesy splendor,” said one fan. Another added, “Very enjoyable to watch, perfect for all ages, unique. So far, the best Journey to the West adaptation. This used to be my childhood show, and until I rewatch it again, it feels authentic as it used to be.”

The series never received any critical acclaim in the United States, nor did it garner much attention when it was released, but that doesn’t have any real bearing on the fact that it’s a fantastic adaptation of Chinese mythology and lore—especially the first season, before new actors were brought in and certain roles were recast. So if you have the time, Journey to the West is absolutely worth the weekend you’d spend binging it, especially because you’re sure to fall in love with it, dated CGI and all.

Will you be catching Journey to the West before it leaves Tubi? Let us know your favorite moment from the series in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.