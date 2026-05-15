Cult Godzilla Sequel That Introduced 2027’s New Monsterverse Movie is Now Streaming Free

While we still have just under a year to go before it hits theaters, fans are already excited for Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. The upcoming MonsterVerse film will be the sixth in the MonsterVerse franchise, 40th in the overall Godzilla franchise, and 14th in the King Kong franchise, and will serve as a sequel to 2024’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire but it’s not the epic pedigree that fans are pumped about. No, the thing that has fans excited is the likely “big bad” of the film as “Space Godzilla” might just be the threat that brings Kong and Godzilla together again, but if you can’t wait for the villain’s arrival free streaming has exactly the right thing to help you pass the time.

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Now streaming on Tubi is Godzilla vs SpaceGodzilla. The movie, first released in 1994 is the 21st film in the Godzilla franchise and introduced SpaceGodzilla into the mix in an epic story that sees Godzilla face off with an extraterrestrial creature that came from his own cells that were taken to space and exposed to intense, black hole radiation. And if you thought regular Godzilla liked to stomp around on Earth, just imagine what SpaceGodzilla can do as he rampages his way to the planet.

SpaceGodzilla Rules (And Will Make a Great Addition to the MonsterVerse)

Toho

As monsters in the overall Godzilla universe goes, SpaceGodzilla, frankly, rules. He’s essentially an alien doppelganger of everyone’s favorite kaiju and a serious opponent for Godzilla. The 1994 Japanese movie sees SpaceGodzilla destroy a NASA space station as he makes his way to Earth and, upon arriving, starts causing issues when he arrives on Baas Island, which just so happens to be the home of Godzilla and his son Little Godzilla. SpaceGodzilla kicks things off by attacking Little and, well, that doesn’t go well. Godzilla tries to take him on, gets overwhelmed and now SpaceGodzilla is everyone’s problem. Fortunately, the King of the Monsters manages to ultimately take on SpaceGodzilla again and stop him from killing the planet. Oh, and Little Godzilla is okay, too. It’s fantastic.

It’s also just a great introduction to SpaceGodzilla before he makes his way back to the big screen. The character has been a bit of a fan favorite in video games, novels, comics, and more, but he’s a monster villain that we just haven’t seen on a large scale for a while. With the character expected in the upcoming Supernova movie, we’ll likely see the monster get a bit of a refresh and a makeover much as we have with Mechagodzilla, Rodan, King Ghidorah and others, but it will still be great to see SpaceGodzilla return—and see just how much of a challenge he is for Kong and Godzilla.

Godzilla vs SpaceGodzilla is now streaming for free on Tubi.

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