Foundation Renewed for Season 2 on Apple TV+

After just three episodes released on their streaming platform, Apple TV+ has given a second season renewal to their ambitious science fiction TV series Foundation. In a statement (H/T TV Line), series showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer confirmed the news and offered some teases about what’s to come. He writes, “Since my childhood I’ve dreamed of how Hari Seldon and Eto Demerzel would look and sound — what Terminus and Trantor would feel like. Now, with Season 2, our audience will get to visit more of [author Isaac] Asimov’s indelible characters and worlds, including Hober Mallow, General Bel Riose, and all the Outer Suns.”

Goyer continued, “I’m thrilled that a whole new generation of fans are reading Asimov’s brilliant masterwork. We’re playing the long game with Foundation and I’m grateful to my partners at Apple and Skydance for entrusting me with this epic. Buckle up. We’re about to fold some serious space.” Emmy nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace star in the television adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s book series.

“I think it’s very different,” Pace previously revealed to ComicBook.com when we asked how his Foundation character compares to his role in Guardians of the Galaxy. “I mean, there are spaceships in this as well. I had a blast working on Ronan. I thought that character was such a bombastic character that I had such a good time playing. I think about Cleon very differently. I’m not really playing a man…I’m playing the role that they fulfil for a certain time in their life. As a child reared to learn their lines, learn the blocking, understand what an emperor is and then they inherit that role of supreme power and at a certain point they relinquish it to the next one. So there’s this kind of very real cozy family that cares about each other deeply and holds the galaxy in their hands.”

Other cast members include: newcomers Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey plus Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton, and Alfred Enoch. Skydance Television produces for Apple with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers.

The official synopsis for Foundation from Apple TV+ reads: “When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari’s claims, the ruling Cleons — a long line of emperor clones — fear their unrivaled reign may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their powerful legacy forever.”

The first two episodes of Foundation were released on Applet TV+ on September 24th with the third arriving last week and the fourth premiering tomorrow.