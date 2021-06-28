New Foundation Trailer Reveals Apple TV+ Premiere Date

✖

Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for Foundation, its adaptation of Isaac Asimov's seminal sci-fi trilogy. The new trailer reveals the streaming series' release date, confirming it will debut on September 24th. Foundation stars Lee Pace (Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy) and Jared Harris (The Expanse, Chernobyl) and takes place in a future where humanity has built a galactic empire. But one person (Harris) prophesizes the empire's fall, and the emperor (Pace) seeks to silence him. The series is executive produced by David S. Goyer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, and Robyn Asimov.

Apple revealed the first Foundation trailer in 2020. Since then, it suffered a series of setbacks brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. We now know the series will finally debut in September. Here's the trailer and official synopsis:

"Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. Foundation stars SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon; Emmy Award nominee Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick; Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn; and Alfred Enoch as Raych. Led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, Foundation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross also serving as executive producers."

Isaac Asimov first published Foundation as eight short stories in Astounding Magazine from 1942 to 1950. He then reworked them into a trilogy of fixup novels beginning in 1951 with Foundation's publication, made up of the first four short stories. The other four were split between the novel's sequels, 1952's Foundation and Empire and 1953's Second Foundation. Asimov revisited Foundation in 1982 with the novel Foundation's Edge, then again in 1986 with its sequel Foundation and Earth. He then connected Foundation with his other major sci-works, the Robot series and the Galactic Empire series, via the prequels Prelude to Foundation in 1988 and Forward the Foundation in 1993. Whether the Apple TV+ series will approach the full scope of Asimov's universe remains to be seen.

What do you think of Apple TV+'s new Foundation trailer? Let us know what you think in the comments. Foundation will debut on September 24th.