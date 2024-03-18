Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Season 2 Trailer Released

The Fraggles are back -- and things are getting windy and weird.

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the upcoming, second season of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. The series, from Jim Henson Productions, features a return to the world of Fraggle Rock for the first time since the 1990s, and has been celebrated by Muppet fans and critics alike. A kind of soft reboot, Back to the Rock keeps the same looks and personalities in place, without being bound by decades of continuity.

The season two cast includes the return of Daveed Diggs alongside Ariana DeBose, Brett Goldstein, Catherine O'Hara, Adam Lambert and K-pop group aespa in guest star roles.

You can see it below.

Here's how Apple's official description for the series goes:

Jim Henson's fun-loving and musical Fraggles – Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Travelling Matt, appearing alongside new Fraggles and Doozers voiced by special guest stars including Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein, Emmy Award winner Catherine O'Hara, Tony and Grammy Award winner, Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs, Grammy nominee Adam Lambert and K-pop group aespa – are back with more epic, fun and zany adventures, this time with big changes affecting the Rock. The Fraggles, Doozers, and Gorgs will be forced to confront their past and celebrate their interdependence as they move through challenges together with hope, silliness, and brand-new songs, all while dancing their cares away...down at Fraggle Rock.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company's Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, and John Tartaglia, along with Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson. Co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, and executive music producer is Harvey Mason jr. The new season is produced by Chris Plourde and co-produced by Tim O'Brien. The series is produced in association with New Regency with Arnon Milchan and Yariv Milchan executive producing.

In addition to Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Apple's partnership with The Jim Henson Company includes "Harriet The Spy," the first animated adaptation of the iconic children's novel; "Slumberkins," the mixed-media puppet/2D animation program from the beloved children's emotional learning brand empowering children to be caring, confident and resilient; and the popular "Fraggle Rock: Rock On!" shorts.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock premieres March 29 on Apple TV+