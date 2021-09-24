Fraggle Rock Bonus Specials Are Now Streaming on Apple TV+

September 24th would have been Jim Henson’s 85th birthday, and fans of the Muppet creator are celebrating in various ways. There are plenty of places to watch Henson’s creations with most of the Muppet movies as well as The Muppet Show streaming on Disney+. All five seasons of Fraggle Rock are available to watch on Apple TV+, and the streaming site just added some bonus specials in honor of Henson’s birthday. As of today, Down at Fraggle Rock, Doozer Music, and Fraggle Songs are all available to watch. You can check out a description for each special below:

“Down at Fraggle Rock, hosted and executive produced by Jim Henson and featuring the performers, artists and of course puppets that bring the series to life, this one-hour special reveals the magic behind producing the whimsically fantastical series. Diana Birkenfield and David Gumpel serve as producers. Doozer Music, a music compilation featuring favorites from those industrious Doozers including ‘Doozer Work Theme’ and ‘Doozer Marching Song,’ features introductions from Uncle Travelling Matt and Cotterpin Doozer and is produced by Jim Henson, Lawrence S. Mirkin and Duncan Kenworthy. Fraggle Songs, another music compilation which highlights popular tunes from the first season of the Fraggle Rock including ‘Friendship Song,’ ‘Beetle Song’ and ‘Convincing John’ and is produced by Jim Henson, Lawrence S. Mirkin, and Duncan Kenworthy.”

Fraggle Rock: Rock On! was a short-form series that launched last year that was designed and produced while the cast and crew are social distancing. Episodes see the characters standing alone, communicating with others via an elaborate communications terminal powered by radishes (the main food of the Fraggle characters). Longtime Mupper performer Dave Goelz plays the roles of Boober and Uncle Traveling Matt in the series. There are also plans for a new Fraggle Rock reboot to hit Apple TV+ sometime soon.

There’s more to look forward to from the vast world of Henson. New Muppets content is still being created today, in fact, the Muppets Haunted Mansion special is hitting Disney+ next month. Here’s who you can spot in the special alongside Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and the rest: Ed Asner, John Stamos, Yvette Nicole Brown, Darren Criss, Jeannie Mai, Danny Trejo, Chrissy Metz, Sasheer Zamata, Alfonso Riberio, Pat Sajak, Skai Jackson, Geoff Keighley, Justina Machado, Craig Robinson, and Executive Creative Director of Disney Imagineering Kim Irvine.

Muppets Haunted Mansion premieres on Disney+ on October 8th, and the Fraggle Rock bonus specials are now streaming on Apple TV+.