Disney Layoffs See Major Departures From ABC and Freeform

The latest round of Disney layoffs began Monday, with the conglomerate's cable networks suffering the most casualties. Both ABC and Freeform were hit particularly hard with layoffs, seeing much of the channels' leadership forced to depart from the company as it rolls out an extensive restructuring plan.

According to a new report from Deadline, Freeform lost both Julie Jarmon, the channel's SVP of development, and Sarah Tomassi Lindman, Freeform's SVP of Content Planning and Strategy. Other Freeform layoffs includes Alix Liee, director of development and programming at Freeform.

On the ABC side of things, Stacey Adams, the network's highly-respected SVP of Current Programming, was one of those let go. Steven Melnick, ABC SVP of Marketing was also laid off from ABC while 20th Television's Sharon Merle-Liberman (SVP, Marketing & Promotions) and ABC Signature's Sonia Borris (SVP Marketing) were also pink-slipped. The layoffs also included members of each of the respective divisions as Disney officials work to consolidate departments across the company.

Earlier this year, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed the company would be laying off at least 7,000 employees as a part of its massive restructuring efforts.

"The difficult reality of many colleagues and friends leaving Disney is not something we take lightly. This company is home to the most talented and dedicated employees in the world, and so many of you bring a lifelong passion for Disney to your work here," Iger wrote in an employee memo in March. "That's part of what makes working at Disney so special. It also makes it all the more difficult to say goodbye to wonderful people we care about. I want to offer my sincere thanks and appreciation to every departing employee for your numerous contributions and your devotion to this beloved company."

He added, "For our employees who aren't impacted, I want to acknowledge that there will no doubt be challenges ahead as we continue building the structures and functions that will enable us to be successful moving forward. I ask for your continued understanding and collaboration during this time."

The round of layoffs this week is expected to be the company's largest before a small round by summer will bring Disney up to its goal of 7,000 dismissals.