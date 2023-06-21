grown-ish: Freeform Releases Trailer for Final Season

An era of television is about to come to an end, with grown-ish set to debut its sixth and final season on Freeform. The series, which is a spinoff of ABC's Black-ish, has been a staple of the sitcom world for several years now, all while showcasing the ongoing adventures of Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and Andre Johnson (Marcus Scribner). Freeform has now unveiled a new trailer for grown-ish's final season, which will be premiering on their network on Wednesday, June 28th at 10/9c.

The grown-ish trailer provides a look at some of the final season's guest stars, including Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, Kelly Rowland, Omarion, Latto and NLE Choppa.

What is grown-ish about?

In grown-ish Season 6, after following in his big sister Zoey's footsteps and taking on her alma mater, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, makes moves to step out of his sister's shadow and become a big man on campus. It's a year of making big decisions for Andre, from deciding on a major to figuring out his relationship with Annika (Justine Skye). Meanwhile, Zoey is seeking a chance to revive her defunct clothing line as Aaron (Trevor Jackson) and Doug (Diggy Simmons) continue to seek balance and success in their post-grad adventures.

The series stars Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, Daniella Perkins, Justine Skye and Tara Raani and is produced by ABC Signature. Kenya Barris, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok serve as executive producers. Doyle also serves as showrunner for the sixth season.

"We've spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement," creator and executive producer Kenya Barris said in a statement when the final season of grown-ish was announced. "To be able to watch Yara, Marcus and our entire grown-ish family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor. From the stories we've told to the talent we've fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we've accomplished and the -ish family I've been a part of."

