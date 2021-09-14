Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reboot Main Cast Revealed

Peacock’s Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot – titled Bel-Air – has announced its full cast. Based on the viral fan trailer created by Morgan Cooper (who also serves as executive producer, co-writer, and director of the reboot), Bel-Air updates of the story of Will Smith’s semi-autobiographical story for modern times. Morgan’s vision of the franchise is much deeper and more dramatic than the original ’90s sitcom, touching on race, class, wealth, sports, incarceration, hip-hop, and other concerns of modern African-American youth. Will Smith already announced newcomer actor Jabari Banks as his successor, now meet the rest of the cast:

Cassandra Freeman (The Enemy Within, Atlanta) will play the new Vivian Banks; Olly Sholotan (Run Hide Fight, Evolution of Nate Gibson) will play the new Carlton Banks; Coco Jones (Let it Shine, Vampires vs. The Bronx) is the new Hilary Banks; Akira Akbar (We Can Be Heroes, Captain Marvel) will be Ashley Banks; Jimmy Akingbola (Most Dangerous Game, In The Long Run) will be the new Geoffrey; Jordan L. Jones (Rel, Snowfall) will be DJ “Jazz” Jeff; and Simone Joy Jones (The Chair, What If) is Lisa. Each of these Bel-Air cast members has a big legacy to live up to. Wish them the best of luck!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cast of Bel-Air have plenty of runway to prove themselves, as Peacock has already renewed the show for season 2, before the series has even premiered. You can more details on Bel-Air, below:

PEACOCK ANNOUNCES MAIN CAST AND START OF PRODUCTION FOR HIGHLY ANTICIPATED DRAMA SERIES BEL-AIR Series Stars Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones The Reimagined Series, Based on Morgan Cooper’s Viral Fan Film Bel-Air, Comes from Universal Television and Westbrook Studios, and was Previously Picked Up for Two Seasons SERIES DESCRIPTION: Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show. ABOUT THE SERIES: Co-Showrunners / Executive Producers: T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson

T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson Director / Co-Writer / Executive Producer: Morgan Cooper

Morgan Cooper Executive Producers: Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy & Susan Borowitz

Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy & Susan Borowitz Produced By: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios, a division of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s media company Westbrook Inc.

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios, a division of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s media company Westbrook Inc. Format: Drama series

Drama series Filming Location: Los Angeles, CA and Philadelphia, PA

Bel-Air is currently in production.