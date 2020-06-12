This Friends Central Perk Dining Set Brings Your Favorite Show to Your Kitchen

Fans are once again able to binge Friends to their heart's content thanks to HBO Max, but what if you want to bring a little Friends to your Kitchen? Sure you could literally watch Friends while you eat or just pack your pantry full of Rolos, but if you want something a bit more stylish that still clearly reps your favorite show, Toynk has you covered with their new Friends Central Perk Coffee House Dining Set. The collection is a 3-piece set that features a dinner plate, a dinner bowl, and a coffee mug, and each one features the Central Perk logo with a white and green theme.

It's the perfect addition to any Friends collection, though as we know from the show, just make sure you don't leave leftovers on the fancy plate because they will be gone when you get back to the table. The set retails $39.99, and if it's up your alley you can order the set right here.

The official description can be found below.

- SHARE A MEAL WITH YOUR FRIENDS: Joey doesn't share food but that doesn't mean you can't. This dinnerware set comes straight from Central Perk, the iconic coffeehouse in Friends. Share your favorite meals with your friends over these Central Perk themed dishes!

- REMINISCE ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE TV COFFEEHOUSE: In nearly every episode of Friends, the group is seen gathered around their large reserved couch seated in the middle of the Central Perk coffee shop. It's only fitting that these dishes serve as a reminder of each hilarious moment.

- ROLLOUT YOUR LOVE FOR FRIENDS AT EACH MEAL: For fans of the series who simply can't get enough Friends, this dinnerware set allows you to enjoy your favorite TV show on a daily basis. Each dish also fits well into any collection of Friends themed collectibles.

- INCLUDES A FULL DINNER SET: This 3-piece dining collection includes one large dinner plate, one dinner bowl, and one drinking mug. Crafted from durable ceramic, these dishes are ideal for anyone looking to enjoy a Friends themed meal or host a Friends dinner party.

- OFFICIAL FRIEND DINNERWARE COLLECTION: For the ultimate Friends fan, this collection of Central Perk dinnerware is a memorable collectible or gift. Enjoy this officially licensed collection in your own home or gift the set to the Friends fan in your life.

The Friends Central Perk Dinnerware set will be shipping out in mid-June, and you can hit the next slide to check out the set up-close.