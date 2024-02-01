Fuller House Star Open To "Fullest House" Down the Line

Sitcom reboots are becoming more and more common, and one of the first to kick off the past decade's trend was Fuller House. The Full House reboot debuted on Netflix in 2016 and ran for five seasons. The show saw the return of nearly every original cast member in addition to a handful of newcomers. One such Full House first-timer was Ashley Liao, who played Lola Wong in the series, the best friend of Kimmy Gibbler's daughter and the sometimes girlfriend of D.J. Tanner's son. Liao was most recently seen playing Clemensia Dovecote in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. In honor of the new film's upcoming physical media release, ComicBook.com has the chance to speak with Liao, and we asked if she'd ever want to return for a hypothetical "Fullest House."

"If Michael Campion [Jackson Fuller] is down for it, let me know," Liao shared. "We can get them all back. I would love to be able to see everyone again. I saw Michael maybe a year and a half ago, we went to Target. It was just the best time. People are looking at us like, 'I've only seen those two people side by side in television. Very strange.'"

Dave Coulier and John Stamos Address Fullest House:

Dave Coulier (Joey Gladstone) started his own podcast last year called Full House Rewind. While promoting the pod (via Yahoo! Entertainment), the actor revealed that he would be down to make another Full House spin-off, and shared his hopes on how it could pay tribute to the late Bob Saget (Danny Tanner).

"I still think we should do Fullest House where we keep Bob alive and talk about him and his legacy stays intact," Coulier shared. "It could be like the Friends cast, but it's all of us as adults. We're away from any kids, you know, and we just kind of get back to being a family again." He added, "Like I said, I wouldn't take Fullest House off the table."

However, John Stamos (Jesse Katsopolis) doesn't feel that the story should continue without Saget. The actor spoke to E! News about the idea of Fullest House, and he was not on board.

"It's just not the same without him," Stamos explained. "There's something missing, there's a piece missing. We're doing a lot of tributes. I did that Netflix tribute [Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute], which was beautiful, I thought. Every chance I get, I talk about him. If we're real quiet, we could hear him complaining right now that I don't talk about him enough. We'll continue to do tributes to him, but I don't know about a Full House one, though."

You can watch our interview with Ashley Liao at the top of the page. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is being released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 13th.