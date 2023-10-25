John Stamos Reveals He Almost Dated Full House Co-Star Lori Loughlin

Full House alum John Stamos released a new memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, and he's revealing some interesting history about his dating life. The actor was previously married to X-Men star Rebecca Romijn and is now hitched to Caitlin McHugh. In the book, Stamos revealed that he almost dated his onscreen wife, Lori Loughlin. Loughlin joined Full House in its second season, and her character Becky soon sparked a romance with Stamos' Uncle Jesse. The characters went on to get married and have twins, and were still together in the show's spinoff series, Fuller House.

"She's my Sandra Dee from Grease, the good girl with a kind heart who always makes me feel upbeat when I'm around her," Stamos wrote about Loughlin. "She's one of the few women I have spent day after day with and still always look forward to seeing her again. I know what makes her laugh, we get each other and we have the sort of true friendship that's supposed to be the foundation of a great, lasting relationship."

Stamos went on to reveal he attended a Victoria's Secret fashion with Loughlin in 1994, which is where he first spotted Romijn. He revealed Loughlin teased him about not being able to keep his eyes of a certain model.

"As each leggy beauty walks down the runway, she shoots me a knowing look and maintains a little smirk," Stamas recalled. "She knows I'm not as ready to settle down as I feel. She's humoring me."

John Stamos "Hates Full House At First:

Stamos was only 23 when Full House first aired, and he's admitted to having issues with the series in the past. The actor recently appeared on Hot Ones to promote his memoir, and talked about how much he "hated" Full House when he first joined the series. In fact, he tried to quit the show after the first table read.

"I hated that show," Stamos admitted. "Obviously, I ended up loving it." He explained, "I fought it for a long time ... And then I finally said, 'What am I doing, it's a beautiful show.' We built it with sweetness and kindness." He added, "There was no central character on that show, I realized ... the central character was love."

Full House is currently available to stream on Hulu.