John Stamos "Hated" Full House at First

John Stamos has had many roles throughout his career, but there's no denying he's best known for playing Uncle Jesse in Full House. The actor was only 23 when the show first aired, and he's admitted to having issues with the series in the past. Stamos recently appeared on Hot Ones to promote his upcoming memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, and talked about how much he "hated" Full House when he first joined the series. In fact, he tried to quit the show after the first table read.

"I hated that show," Stamos admitted. "Obviously, I ended up loving it." Stamos revealed that the show was originally pitched to be like Bosom Buddies but with "a couple of kids in the background." However, it soon became clear that the kids would play a much bigger role in the show. "Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie, reads her lines, and people are dying laughing, I mean screaming. I was like, 'What's happening here?'" Stamos recalled.

"I was slinking into my chair, you couldn't even hear my lines, they were laughing so hard at her," Stamon continued. The actor said he immediately called his agent and yelled, "Get me the f*ck off this show!" Of course, Stamos eventually came around on Full House. Not only did he star in all eight seasons of the original sitcom, but he appeared in 17 episodes of the show's spin-off series, Fuller House.

"I fought it for a long time," Stamos explained. "And then I finally said, 'What am I doing, it's a beautiful show.' We built it with sweetness and kindness." He added, "There was no central character on that show, I realized ... the central character was love."

John Stamos Almost Got The Olsen Twins Fired:

In a recent interview with Josh Peck's Good Guys podcast, Stamos admitted to firing his co-stars, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, when they were both just 11 months old.

"We're doing the scene. Joey and I were changing the baby, right? And Danny [Bob Saget] is gone and said, 'Take care of the kids.' 'Yeah, we got it. We got it,'" Stamos explained. "So, we're carrying the baby downstairs and we take her in the kitchen and we hose her down. And she was screaming. Both of them. They wanted to be anywhere else but there, and so did I. They were 11 months old, and god bless them. They kept switching: 'This one's not gonna cry.' I couldn't deal with it. And I said, 'This is not gonna work.' and I screamed it 10 times. I said, 'Get rid of them, I can't work like this.' And so they got rid of them."

He continued, "They bring on these two redheaded kids… I'm sure their parents loved them and thought they were attractive… It had nothing to do with [them being] redheaded, but they weren't attractive."

Turns out, the replacement babies were worse than working with the Olsens. Ultimately, Stamos found himself saying "'Bring the Olsens back! These kids are terrible.'... It was a day or something; we tried the other kids, it didn't work."

Full House is currently available to stream on Hulu.