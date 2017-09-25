Funko’s New ‘90s Nickelodeon Pops Push Those Nostalgia Buttons

Everything that we loved in the '90s seems to be coming back, and Funko certainly isn't going to pass up an opportunity to press your nostalgia button. To that end, they're already on their second wave of '90s Nickelodeon Pop figures.

The new additions include Norbert and Daggett from Angry Beavers, Rocko, his faithful dog Spunky, and his best friend Heffer from Rocko's Modern Life, and Arnold and Helga from Hey Arnold!.

(Photo: Funko)

Chase variants include Rocko with a runny nose and a Halloween version of Heffer. Both have a rarity of one in six. Additionally, a special two-pack of Norbert and Daggett from Angry Beavers will be available soon as an FYE exclusive.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.

The entire lineup of standard figures, which release in December can be pre-ordered here along with several figures from the previous Nickelodeon wave that included CatDog, Real Monsters' Ickis, Oblina, and Krumm, and Rugrats characters Tommy, Chuckie, and Reptar. Check out the gallery below to take a closer look at all of the new Nick figures.