FX's Snowfall, which charts the journey of Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), an '80s Los Angeles drug kingpin, is about a month from its series finale, but that doesn't mean fans will necessarily have to say goodbye to the world of the show. According to Deadline, a Snowfall spinoff is in development, with Gail Bean set to reprise her role as Wanda from the main series. There are not any other official details yet, as Deadline could not get anyone to comment for their story.

Per the report, "the spinoff is a continuation of the original story set in 1990s Los Angeles as South Central transitions out of the crack era into the gangster rap business, with areas heavily infested by gangs led by the Bloods and Crips. Wanda would serve as the connective tissue between the original show and the offshoot, which is expected to introduce other main characters." There's no word yet on whether Snowfall cast members might make the trip over to the spinoff.

Wanda originally came to the series as a crack addict who becomes homeless, but manages to recover from her addiction and married Leon (Isaiah John), an old friend of Franklin.

Here's the official synopsis for the series:

This was how crack began. Over the course of five seasons, FX's Snowfall has chronicled how an off-the-books CIA operation contributed to the destruction rock cocaine leveled upon the vibrant community of South Central L.A.

It's October 1986 in this sixth and final season, as civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin (Damson Idris) is desperate, forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph) after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson). Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin's role as Teddy's sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire in the process.

Franklin is now faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he's built, and coming through it all will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD's fully militarized, fully corrupt, C.R.A.S.H units.

When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive?

Created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, Snowfall is executive produced by Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Walter Mosley, Julie DeJoie and John LaBrucherie. Damson Idris also serves as Producer. Andron serves as showrunner. Snowfall is produced by FX Productions.

The season six (and series) finale of Snowfall will air on April 19.