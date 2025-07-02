10 Shows That Were Cancelled Just As They Got Good

Some of the best shows in TV history were unfortunately cancelled just as they started to improve in quality, storytelling, and character development. Usually, TV shows get axed when they’re not performing as well as expected, have low viewership numbers, or lose faith behind the scenes, but this means that some of the most unique, exciting, and interesting TV shows have been cancelled before their time. It’s even more disappointing when TV shows get cancelled just as they start to get good.

Many of these shows ended up receiving critical acclaim before being unceremoniously axed by their studios. Vocal fans have been calling for the likes of The OA, 1899, Mindhunter, and more TV shows to be revived after their cancellations, given the fact that most of these shows concluded with open-ended cliffhangers and unfinished stories. These shows ended on real highs, so it would be fantastic to see them return to continue their strong streaks and bring back their successful and popular stories.

10) Freaks and Geeks (1999-2000)

Set in Detroit’s fictional William McKinley High School between 1980 and 1981, Freaks and Geeks only aired for one season before being cancelled by NBC. Developed by comedy legend Judd Apatow, and starring the likes of Linda Cardellini, Seth Rogen, James Franco, Jason Segel, and more, Freaks and Geeks embraced growing pains and real-life situations in a hilarious and relatable fashion, achieving universal acclaim. Its erratic release schedule didn’t help its performance, however, leading to it being axed.

Only 15 of its 18 episodes released before NBC cancelled the series. In the 25 years since its cancellation, Freaks and Geeks has become a cult classic, and has been lauded as one of the greatest shows of all time. The series was planned for future seasons, but some differences between the show’s creative team and NBC, and poor marketing, helped to dig Freaks and Geeks’ grave, despite its popularity among viewers. It launched the careers of its main stars, and could have benefitted from their rising successes far into the future.

9) The Bridge (2013-2014)

Based on the Nordic noir series, The Bridge, FX’s American remake of The Bridge starred Demián Bichir and Diane Kruger as two detectives who come together to investigate a murder on the Bridge of the Americas. Some have criticized the series for becoming “too big” in Season 2, but the second season, despite lower viewership, marked a significant improvement on the first. The storytelling is cleaner, exploring broader themes, while character development is also more expansive and complex. The Bridge could have continued to explore its heavy concept in a third season, but it was cancelled by FX in 2014.

8) Halt and Catch Fire (2014-2017)

Halt and Catch Fire wasn’t technically cancelled, but the AMC series still came to an end after four seasons, with each receiving more acclaim than the last. The series depicts an insider’s view of the personal computer revolution of the 1980s. Lee Pace, Scoot McNairy, and Mackenzie Davis led the series’ incredible cast, delivering stronger and more impactful performances with each season. It would have been fantastic for Halt and Catch Fire to continue, perhaps continuing its strong streak of universally-positive reviews, but the series concluded naturally after Season 4.

7) The Get Down (2016-2017)

Baz Luhrmann’s musical drama series explored the rise of hip-hop and disco music in the Bronx during the 1970s. Only one season, split into two parts, was released on Netflix in 2016. The Get Down opened to mixed reviews, but the season’s second part is considered far stronger than the first, set a year later and exploring more complex and interesting storylines than the set-up and story establishing of the first part. Low viewership and high production costs spurred Netflix to cancel The Get Down, but the series could have grown even further into something truly revolutionary.

6) Hannibal (2013-2015)

Hannibal’s cancellation in 2015 came as a huge surprise, since all three seasons of the NBC series received critical acclaim. Hannibal has been celebrated as one of the best horror TV shows in history, and even as one of the greatest network TV series of all time. The stellar cast, including the likes of Mads Mikkelsen, Hugh Dancy, Laurence Fishburne, and more, deliver strong performances throughout, and the visual style, storytelling and pace, and downright creepiness make Hannibal one of the most impressive shows of its time, making its cancellation even more shocking.

There has been talk of a revival for Hannibal, but there are currently no solid plans for the series to continue. Despite its critical acclaim, Hannibal’s audience wasn’t big enough to convince NBC to keep it on-air, and the series failed to find a new home after being axed by the studio. Comments from Mikkelsen and calls from the show’s audience may lead to Hannibal continuing in the future, allowing the series to continue its acclaimed streak.

5) Firefly (2002)

Set in the year 2517, Firefly explored the adventures of the nine-strong crew of Serenity, a Firefly-class spaceship, who live on the fringes of a futuristic society. Firefly was cancelled after only 11 of its produced 14 episodes had been aired, but, in the years since, Firefly has gained a huge cult following, and has been lauded as one of the most influential shows of its generation. Just as it was picking up momentum, finishing its set-up, and getting into it’s really interesting stories, Fox cancelled the series, leaving its dedicated viewers wanting more from Joss Whedon’s sci-fi show.

4) 1899 (2022)

Described as one of the best shows of 2022, 1899 was an imaginative and exhilarating original series from Dark creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar. The series followed a group of European emigrants traveling from Southampton to New York to start a new life, but they unravel a dark mystery after discovering its missing sister ship. The slow-burn series ended with shocking revelations and huge cliffhangers, only for Netflix to cancel 1899, spurring an immense outcry from fans and the show’s creators, including a petition that has garnered over 100,000 signatures. Even so, there’s no sign of 1899 returning.

3) Raised by Wolves (2020-2022)

Focusing on androids Father and Mother, who are tasked with raising human children on Kepler-22b after the Earth is ravaged in a great war, Raised by Wolves experienced widespread improvements in its second season, only for it to be cancelled. While Raised by Wolves season 1 received generally positive reviews, Season 2 received critical acclaim, with its stronger performances, more balanced tone, and more thought-provoking sci-fi themes and concepts making it far better. Despite these improvements, the series was cancelled during the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc., and it was removed from HBO Max completely in December 2022.

2) The OA (2016-2019)

Created by frequent collaborators Zal Batmanglij and Brit Marling, The OA was introduced as one of the most original, unique, and imaginative TV shows on Netflix. The first season – more grounded and gritty than the second – received generally positive reviews, but polarized some. The second season, however, received universal acclaim for its more expansive storyline, more beautiful visuals, stronger performances and more intense narrative – including a shocking cliffhanger that perfectly set up Season 3. Unfortunately, despite its upward turn, Netflix cancelled The OA after Season 2.

The OA has some of the most vocal and passionate fans of any series on Netflix, many of whom have been calling for the series to continue in the six years since its cancellation. Hap actor Jason Isaacs recently reignited the discussion of the series’ return, suggesting he’d met with Batmanglij and Marling, but nothing has yet been confirmed. The OA’s high production costs and low viewership numbers led to Netflix cancelling the series, even though the creators planned for a five-season arc. It would be incredible to see The OA return in some capacity to finish the story.

1) Mindhunter (2017-2019)

Image courtesy of Netflix

Exploring the founding of the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit and the beginning of criminal profiling in the 1970s, Mindhunter saw Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv deliver some of the performances of their careers. Mindhunter’s first season was a slow burn, but its cinematic visuals and meticulous attention to detail played off a rise in demand for true crime stories, and its second season expanded on the show’s rich concept and intricate character development, receiving critical acclaim, and making the pause after Season 3 even more painful.

While Mindhunter hasn’t technically been cancelled, there are currently no plans for a third season, as the series has been put on “indefinite hold” by Netflix. Director David Fincher has suggested that the series is officially over, but recent speculation suggests Mindhunter could return as a series of movies, though nothing has yet been confirmed. Mindhunter was just finding its groove and becoming a revolution for Netflix when the series was paused, so it would be brilliant to see it return in some way to reintroduce us to Holden Ford, Bill Tench, Wendy Carr, and even more serial killers.

