Game of Thrones Battle of Winterfell Arya and Night King Funko Pops Are Live

If you haven’t watched the Battle of Winterfell episode entitled The Long Night in the final season of Game of Thrones, you had better turn away now. For everyone else, you might be interested to know that Funko has released two new GoT Pop figures based on the climatic confrontation in the episode between Arya and the Night King.

You know, the part where she stabs and kills him along with his entire undead army? Well, these new Pop figures are based on the events leading up to and including that moment. They feature Arya with her two-headed spear and a crystal Night King with a dagger embedded in his chest. Both of those figures are available to pre-order here with shipping slated for October. Inside that link you’ll also find another new Game of Thrones Funko Pop based on an important element from Season 8…

Indeed, The Long Night, the third episode of Game of Thrones‘ final season, included some intense battle scenes between The Night King and his dragon Viserion, Daenerys and Drogon, and Jon Snow and Rhaegal. Now you can recreate those battles with Pop figures, because Funko has released the Jon Snow with Rhaegal Pop Ride – completing their dragon set.

You can pre-order the Jon Snow with Rhaegal Pop Rides figure on Entertainment Earth or via Amazon. The Daenerys with Drogon and The Night King with Viserion figures are both available to order here (currently sold out but listed as “restocking soon”). In addition to the Pop Rides figure, Funko also released a new standalone, battle-ready Jon Snow figure that can be pre-ordered here with shipping slated for November.

Finally, it won’t be long before we know who will sit on the Iron Throne at the end of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, so you might want to get in on the Pop Deluxe Iron Throne figures for each of the main contenders before the rush hits. The list includes Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Cersei Lannister, Tyrion Lannister, and the Night King. You can order them all right here.

On a side note, if Funko releases a Game of Thrones Pop figure with Daenerys holding a coffee cup it would probably be one of the best selling figures of all-time.

