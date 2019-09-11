Game of Thrones Alum to Lead BBC America’s Discworld TV Series The Watch

Game of Thrones star Richard Dormer has been cast in the lead role of BBC America‘s upcoming series The Watch. The series is an adaptation of Terry Pratchett’s Discworld series of comedic fantasy novels. The show is co-produced by Narrativia and BBC Studios. Dormer played the Lightning Lord, Beric Dondarrion in Game of Thrones. In The Watch, he’ll play “Sam Vimes, Captain of The Watch, disempowered by a broken society that’s reduced his department’s jurisdiction to almost nothing.” Besides playing Berric in HBO’s Game of Thrones, Dormer played Dan Anderssen in the Sky Atlantic television series Fortitude.

Dormer will star alongside Adam Hugill (1917), Jo Eaton-Kent (Don’t Forget The Driver), Marama Corlette (Blood Drive) Lara Rossi (Crossing Lines), and Sam Adewunmi (The Last Tree). The Watch is set to begin filming in Cape Town, South Africa on September 30th.

According to BBC America, “Set in the fictional city of Ankh-Morpork, where crime has been legalized, The Watch is a uniquely anarchic drama. The series centers on a group of misfit cops as they rise up from decades of helplessness to save their corrupt city from catastrophe. The Watch is an inclusive genre-bending series inspired by the legendary ‘City Watch’ subset of Sir Terry Pratchett’s bestselling Discworld novels and its many iconic characters.” Here are the other cast descriptions:

Jo Eaton-Kent plays Constable Cheery, the ingenious non-binary forensics expert, ostracized by their kin and finding a new home and identity.

Adam Hugill plays Constable Carrot, the idealistic new recruit, raised by dwarfs, but really a human abandoned at birth.

Marama Corlette is the mysterious Corporal Angua who is tasked with Carrot’s training and keeping the rookie alive.

Lara Rossi plays the formidable Lady Sybil Ramkin, last scion of Ankh-Morpork’s nobility, who’s trying to fix the city’s wrongs with her chaotic vigilantism.

Sam Adewunmi is the wounded and wronged Carcer Dun, out to hijack destiny itself, take control of the city and exact a terrible revenge on an unjust reality.

“The Watch has been startlingly reimagined for television by writer Simon Allen, while still cleaving to the humor, heart and ingenuity of Terry Pratchett’s incomparably original work,” BBC America president Sarah Barnett said in a statement when the series was announced. “BBC America embraces what’s fresh and exhilarating in TV; we believe The Watch will astonish audiences.”

