‘Game of Thrones’ Bran Stark Actor On If His Character Is Really the Night King

The final season of Game of Thrones finally premiered last week, which means fans of the hit HBO series only have five episodes left to get the big answers to their burning questions. One ongoing theory is that Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) is actually the Night King. Wright recently visited Jimmy Kimmel Live and shared his own opinions about the popular theory.

“I think he’s the Three-Eyed Raven, who is definitely on the side of the living,” he teased.

While Wright may seem good about keeping the secrets, the actor admits the he’s slipped up in the past. He shared some stories about his college experience, and while he ultimately dropped out (it’s not easy trying to have the normal college experience when you’re a Game of Thrones star), he still has some funny stories to share about his time in school.

“They were just way more interested in talking to me and trying to get spoilers,” he explained of his classmates. “One time, I did accidentally drop a massive spoiler in a maths lesson. I was just talking to my maths teacher, going ‘Yeah, I just became really good friends with this guy Dean, who plays Tommen Baratheon, and such a shame cause he’s dead now,’ and they’re like, ‘He’s not dead! He’s very much alive.’”

“It’s hard for a kid to keep secrets like that,” Kimmel replied. “In fact, I feel like I could break you right now,” he joked. “Do you think Bran is 100% good?”

That’s when Wright chimed in saying Bran is on the side of the living, which prompted Kimmel to press the theory.

“A lot of people think Bran might be the Night King.”

“Yeah, I’ve head this,” Wright replied nervously. “I can neither confirm or deny.”

Wright added, “Who says the Night King’s dead?,” which excited Kimmel, but the actor just started laughing and added, “I don’t know! Help me HBO!”

The first episode of the new season saw Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) arriving at Winterfell for the first time since pushing Bran out of the window in the series premiere. The episode ended just as the two characters saw each other for the first time, and fans are eager to see how their reunion will unfold.

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO at 9pm EST.

