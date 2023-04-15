Game of Thrones Creator Offers Details on New Prequel TV Series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Earlier this week, while rolling out a slew of announcements for their rebranded streaming service MAX, Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO have confirmed the next Game of Thrones prequel series that is happening. It's long been spoken about that an adaptation of George R.R. Martin's The Adventures of Dunk & Egg would be making its way to television, and that's exactly what HBO revealed. Titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, the series will be the next show in the Game of Thrones franchise that's headed to HBO. Now we've got even more details about the series, courtesy of Martin himself.

Writing on his Not A Blog, Martin revealed the HBO has greenlit an entire first season for the show rather than just a pilot, noting it will "most likely" be six episodes. Martin went on to reveal that the first season will be based on the first of the three novellas with House of the Dragon writer Ira Parker having penned the script for the pilot episode. Naturally, should the first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms be successful, plans are in place for the other "Dunk & Egg" novellas to be adapted into later seasons. According to Martin though, like his A Song of Ice and Fire books, he still has plans for more tales that he needs to write.

"If The Hedge Knight turns out as well as we hope it will, our hope would be to go on and adapt The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight as well," Martin wrote. "That will take a few years. Then comes the hard part. Before we reach the end of the published stories, I will need to find time to write all the other Dunk & Egg novellas that I have planned."

He continued, "There are... gulp... more of them than I had once thought. There's 'The Village Hero' and the Winterfell story, the one with the She-Wolves, and maybe I need to write that Dornish adventure too to slip in between ' The Hedge Knight' and 'The Sworn Sword,' and after that there are... ah... more. I just need to finish The Winds of Winter, and then do either A Dream of Spring or volume two of Fire & Blood, and slip in a new Dunk & Egg between each of those in my copious spare time... and that will keep me ahead of Ira and his merry crew... for a few more years."

Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight marks the latest Game of Thrones prequel series that HBO has announced as being in the works. To date only House of the Dragon has made it to the screen, but plans persist for even more. Even Martin confirmed it as well, teasing both live-action and animated projects.