‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season Teaser Trailer Released

Warner Bros. just revealed a brand-new teaser for Game of Thrones, giving fans their first look at the final season of the long-running fantasy epic.

The teaser showcases a map of Westeros littered with figurines representing the different houses as ice begins to engulf the north side while fire erupts from the south. The two elements take over the map until they meet in the middle, resulting in a collision between two forces of nature.

Videos by ComicBook.com

HBO recently revealed the final season will premiere in April 2019, leaving just a few months on the calendar before fans will get to see who ends up on the Iron Throne.

Jaime Lannister actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau recently teased the end of the series and how it prompted an emotional reaction from him after reading the scripts.

“I wrote the writers when I finished reading and just said, ‘I don’t think you could’ve done a better job at finishing this story.’ To me, it was very satisfying but also very surprising and all the things that I was hoping for,” Coster-Waldau said. “It still made sense. It wasn’t like one of those where the killer is suddenly revealed in the last act and you go, ‘Oh! I didn’t see that coming.’ Here, they’ve done a really, really good job.”

Fans can also expect the longest episodes in the series thus far. Even though the final season will see a shortened count with just six episodes, each of them will reportedly clock in with run times longer than 60 minutes.

“Season 8 episodes will all I think be longer than 60 minutes. They’ll be dancing around the bigger numbers, I know that for sure,” director David Nutter wrote during an Ask Me Anything thread on Reddit.

Nutter also praised showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff for how they wrapped up the intricate storyline, admitting that he found it a satisfying conclusion.

“I’m completely satisfied with how season 8 ends,” Nutter wrote. “I think that [showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss] did a tremendous job, and they took into consideration what the fans want, as well as what is right as far as storytelling is concerned. I guarantee there’s going to be lots of surprises and shocking moments, but it’s really very compelling stuff.

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO in April 2019, though an exact date has yet to be revealed. This will not be the end of the greater A Song of Ice and Fire franchise, however, as HBO is set to go into production on a prequel series early next year.