‘Game of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams Offers First Details on Arya Stark’s Final Scene

The final season of Game of Thrones debuts next year and, other than vague reactions from members of the cast and crew, fans are relatively clueless about what the series finale could depict. While she didn’t give context for the scene, Arya Stark actress Maisie Williams claims that her final scene in the series depicts her character alone.

“I ended on the perfect scene,” Williams shared with The Guardian. “I was alone –- shocker! Arya’s always bloody alone. But I was alone and I had watched a lot of other people wrap. I knew the drill, I had seen the tears and heard the speeches.”

The series kicked off in 2011 and, given the immense production value, eats up a lot of the cast’s time. While the actress is sure to miss working on the series, she thinks she said goodbye to the character at the right time, as she had come to the end of what she could do with Arya.

“I got to the end and I didn’t want more,” the actress noted. “I had exhausted every possible piece of Arya. And this season was quite big for me. I had a lot more to do. Mainly because there’s just less characters now, so everyone’s got more to do.”

Earlier this year, Williams’ on-screen sister Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, echoed the sentiment of what life will be like without the massive commitments to the franchise in the future.

“Every year I would kind of plan out six, seven, eight months of my time to be like, I dedicated that towards X-Men or towards Game of Thrones and now I have all this sort of freed up time to do kind of different projects that would normally shoot over the time that either X-Men or Game of Thrones would shoot,” Turner noted to IGN. “It’s really exciting. I see a lot of opportunities and getting a ton more scripts, which is just like fueling my passion so I’m excited but, of course, it’s hard to say goodbye. Especially to Game of Thrones. I’ve been on it for nearly a decade but it’s definitely difficult.”

While their time with the Game of Thrones series has come to an end, the actresses both have X-Men projects on the horizon, with Turner starring in X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Williams starring in the spinoff The New Mutants. Both films are slated to debut next summer, yet with both having already earned multiple release date delays, we won’t believe they’re out until we sit down to watch them.

The final season of Game of Thrones will debut sometimes in 2019.

