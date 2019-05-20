Game of Thrones Star Isaac Hempstead-Wright Thinks SPOILER Will Be a Good Ruler

Now that Game of Thrones has come to an end, we finally have an answer to the question we’ve been asking for year: Who will sit on the Iron Throne? It’s a complicated answer, as the actual Iron Throne doesn’t exist anymore, but there was a brand new ruler put in place to preside over Westeros for years to come. It’s a bold choice, but one that makes sense, and the actor behind the character in charge thinks that they’ll do a pretty good job going forward.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from the series finale of Game of Thrones! Continue reading at your own risk…

At the nomination of Tyrion Lannister, Bran Stark became the new King of Westeros, in a system that requires the choosing of new rulers, not appointment by bloodline. Most people probably didn’t see this coming, but star Isaac Hempstead-Wright is convinced that his character is up to the task.

“I think he’ll be a really good king actually,” Hempstead-Wright said in an interview with EW. “Perhaps there will be something missing in having real emotive leader, which is a useful quality in a king or queen as well. At the same time, you can’t really argue with Bran. He’s like, ‘No, I know everything.’”

He’s got a point there. Bran knows literally everything that has happened throughout the history of Westeros, and he can easily appear anywhere on the map without too much effort. It makes sense for him to be the one in charge of kingdoms.

Hempstead-Wright is happy with where the show ended, but he knows that not everyone is going to be as excited about how things wrapped up.

“Not everyone will be happy,” he added. “It’s so difficult to finish a series as popular as this without pissing some people off. I don’t think anybody will think it’s predictable and that’s as much as you can hope for. People are going to be angry. There’s going to be a lot of broken hearts. It’s ‘bittersweet,’ exactly as [saga author] George R.R. Martin intended. It’s a fitting conclusion to this epic saga.”

