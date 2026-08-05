3 Cult 1995 Fantasy TV Shows That Fans Still Can’t Get Enough of in 2026

The fantasy genre really hit its on-screen stride in the 21st century, but the 1990s brought some fun additions to the category — including three cult series we still can’t get enough of decades later. Interestingly, all of them came out in 1995, proving it was a pivotal year for fantasy on the small screen. The genre’s offerings look quite a bit different following the post-Game of Thrones boom, but these stories from the ’90s remain immensely fun.

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Of course, without the category being as mainstream as it is today, these three shows mostly accumulated cult followings. They’re well-known enough in fantasy spaces, but less recognized among broader audiences. That’s a shame, as they’re still worth watching. It’d be nice to see them get a resurgence, or even modernized reboots.

3) Hercules: The Legendary Journeys

Hercules: The Legendary Journeys came out in January 1995, and it continued through 1999. It’s one of the best cult fantasy shows of the ’90s, following the titular demigod and his sidekick, Iolaus, as they deal with monsters and threats on Earth. Hercules’ adventures are campy and entertaining, and it helps that the show’s leads are so dang easy to root for. Kevin Sorbo makes Hercules a genuinely decent and compelling fantasy hero, and his dynamic with Michael Hurst’s Iolaus adds to the appeal.

Hercules: The Legendary Journeys is a fantasy show that manages to juggle levity and humor with heightened stakes and more serious beats. The show may not have the production quality or intense drama that fuels so many modern fantasy offerings, but it’s still engaging in its charm. For those who watched it while it was airing, it also has a nostalgic draw that makes it a good series to revisit. However, I think some fantasy lovers will see the magic in it, even watching it for the first time in 2026. And it leads into a series that’s even better in some areas…

2) Xena: Warrior Princess

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Hercules: The Legendary Journeys spawned a spinoff the same year it debuted, with Xena: Warrior Princess premiering on September 4, 1995. The show, which puts Lucy Lawless’ Xena at the center of its action, spanned six seasons and continued until 2001. And it’s easy to see why it appealed to people, as its deep character work and redemption journey were groundbreaking for the time it came out. So was the fact that it followed a kickass heroine, though it’s hard to imagine this standing out from a period rife with characters like Daenerys Targaryen and Arya Stark.

Like Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, Xena: Warrior Princess built up a cult following during its time on air. It capitalized on many of its predecessor’s strengths, with Xena also blending humor and seriousness — and benefiting from interesting mythology driving its story. Those things, plus its character work, enable it to hold up today. Watching it in 2026 may not have the exact same impact as in 1995, but it’s still a seriously good time.

1) Spellbinder

One more cult fantasy series to emerge from 1995 was Spellbinder, a two-season series that not everyone will have heard of. Those who remember it, though, will likely feel a rush of nostalgia just thinking about it. The show, which follows a teenage boy who’s transported to an alternate universe during a school trip, blends the fantastical with technology and science in truly fascinating ways. It sees its lead, Paul, trying to find a way home — all while dealing with the titular beings, who user technology to exert their power, claiming that it’s magic. This blend of sci-fi and fantasy raises interesting conversations, some of which may be more relevant in 2026 than in 1995.

That’s not the only reason the series remains a great viewing experience today. While its effects show its age, its world-building and concepts are major points in its favor. The heroes and villains are intriguing, too, offering further incentive to dig in. Spellbinders shows how innovative fantasy stories can be, and it’s a wonder it remained a cult hit during its time on TV. The 1995 series is well worth a watch, especially for those who don’t mind — or even enjoy — a bit of nostalgic camp.