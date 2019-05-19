Game of Thrones Spoilers Lead to Social Media Blackout by Sky Atlantic

While Game of Thrones was created for and airs on HBO in the United States, its Sky Atlantic that airs the fantasy drama in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Because of the huge demand for the series, Sky Atlantic airs it simultaneously with each episodes United States debut, which means episodes air at 2 a.m. local time. In order to avoid spoiling the series finale — which has already leaked and has some fans losing it — Sky Atlantic will suspend its own social media accounts for 24 hours beginning at midnight.

“To all our Thrones fans,” Sky Atlantic writes in a message released via social media. “It has been an amazing ride over the last eight seasons. We have lived and loved every moment with you, but our watch will soon end. At 2 a.m. the final ever episode airs. We know that not all of you can stay up to watch live, and want you to enjoy that moment in your own time.

“We’re stepping away from social media from midnight for 24h and suspending our own accounts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Please, no spoilers. Valar Dohaeris. Sky Atlantic.”

The Game of Thrones finale has a lot to answer for after Daenerys’s big turn in the penultimate episode. The shocking episode began with Dany burning Varys alive. She later razed King’s landing. Fans were not into Dany’s dramatic turn. In the Inside the Episode featurette released by HBO, the showrunners explained that the tragic turn has been coming for some time.

“There is something chilling about the way Dany has responded to the death of her enemies,” says David Benioff. “Even when you look back to season one when Khal Drogo gives the golden crown to Viserys and her reaction of watching her brother’s head melted off. He was a terrible brother, so I don’t think anyone was crying when Viserys died, but…”

DB Weiss said that he didn’t see the destruction of King’s Landing as a pre-planned event in Dany’s mind, but something brought on by emotion. “I don’t think she decided ahead of time that she was going to do what she did. Then she sees the Red Keep, which is to her the home that her family built when they first came over to this country 300 years ago. It’s in this moment on the walls of King’s Landing where she’s looking at that symbol of everything that was taken from her, when she makes the decision to make this personal.”

Benioff added, “If circumstances had been different, I don’t think this side of Dany ever would have come out. If Cersei hadn’t betrayed her, if Cersei hadn’t executed Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), if Jon hadn’t told her the truth… if any of these things happened in a different way, then I don’t think we’d be seeing this side of Daenerys Targaryen.”

How do you think Game of Thrones will end? Let us know in the comments. The final episode of Game of Thrones airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.