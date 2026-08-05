Cartoon Network’s Checkered Past is Set For A Celebratory Shake-Up

While Cartoon Network is still creating new animated series to this day, the cable network has been more than willing to return to the past. One of the biggest ways that the platform has done so is with Adult Swim’s Checkered Past. First airing in 2023, the programming block has brought back many classic cartoons that would, often, have no streaming platform to call their own. Series like Dexter’s Laboratory, I Am Weasel, Courage the Cowardly Dog, and many more have been a part of Checkered Past. Later this month, a classic series is set to be replaced with one of Cartoon Network’s most beloved shows.

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Beginning on Monday, August 10th, Cow & Chicken will be briefly replaced by Samurai Jack, with the Genndy Tartakovsky-fueled series celebrating the twenty-fifth anniversary of Jack’s adventures through time. For fans of both Chicken and Cow, the switch won’t be for long, as the arrival of the Tartakovsky series will only hold this time slot for a week. Cow & Chicken will return to Cartoon Network on August 17th, which is good news, especially considering a major change will take place in terms of the Cartoon Cartoon’s streaming future. While Samurai Jack might not be on the likes of HBO Max and/or Netflix, there is still a way to revisit his adventures following his upcoming departure from the network.

Cartoon Network’s Streaming Complications

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One of the biggest streaming controversies in recent memory was HBO Max jettisoning quite a few classic animated series from its library. Recently, shows such as Infinity Train, O.K. KO: Let’s Be Heroes, and more lost their place on Warner Bros’ platform, though there was hope for some of the Cartoon Network originals. In a surprising pick-up, Tubi confirmed that many of the shows would arrive as a part of their library, though this fact didn’t mean they would remain permanently. Cow & Chicken, for example, will exit the free streaming service on August 31st, with the likes of Batman: The Brave And The Bold, Static Shock, and Pinky & The Brain joining it. Luckily, Tubi is set to add classic animated series to replace the losses this September, as the likes of Freakazoid and The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy will be added to the platform.

As for Samurai Jack, the series isn’t a part of the Tubi line-up, but Genndy Tartakovsky’s can still be viewed via Adult Swim’s streaming platform. The story of Jack was given a conclusive finale thanks to Adult Swim resurrecting the series years following its season four finale. Even if Jack never returns following his conclusive ending, Genndy isn’t slowing down in the animation world as earlier this year, the creator confirmed he was working with Amazon to create a brand new take on Conan the Barbarian.

Via CN News