Time Is Running Out to Stream DC’s Most Underrated Superhero Series



When it comes to streaming beloved television series, superhero fans have found things a little unpredictable in recent years. As licensing agreements expire and studios reshape their catalogs, beloved series regularly disappear from one platform, leaving fans to need to seek them out elsewhere. For DC fans, that trend has been especially noticeable as the Arrowverse slowly disappears from Netflix one series at a time. Now, another fan favorite is preparing to leave the service, and this one has long been regarded as one of the franchise’s most overlooked success stories. While shows like The Flash and Supergirl often dominated headlines during their original runs, another DC series quietly delivered some of the Arrowverse’s strongest performances, tackled subjects few superhero shows were willing to explore, and built a passionate following that has only grown since it ended. If you’ve been meaning to finally give it a chance, or have been waiting for an excuse to revisit it, the clock is officially ticking.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Lightning will leave Netflix on September 1 as Warner Bros. Discovery continues reclaiming streaming rights to its former CW superhero lineup. The series becomes the latest Arrowverse title to depart the service as long-running licensing agreements reach their expiration dates. At the moment, it remains unclear where Black Lightning will stream next or when it will become available elsewhere. Fans still have a little more time with several other CW DC series, however. The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl all remain on Netflix for now, although Supergirl is currently expected to be the next major departure when it leaves the platform in December. As more of the Arrowverse leaves Netflix, one of the most accessible ways to experience this era of DC television is slowly disappearing.

Black Lightning Deserves More Recognition Than It Received

While it was never the ratings powerhouse that The Flash became, Black Lightning consistently stood apart from the rest of the CW’s superhero lineup. Rather than focusing exclusively on world-ending crossover events and comic book spectacle, the series grounded its story in family dynamics, community leadership, and social issues without losing sight of what made superhero television fun. Cress Williams delivered one of DC’s strongest live-action performances as Jefferson Pierce, but the show’s greatest strength was the entire Pierce family. Nafessa Williams’ Thunder became one of the Arrowverse’s most beloved heroes, while China Anne McClain’s Jennifer Pierce eventually embraced her comic book destiny as Lightning, giving the series a unique multi-generational superhero dynamic rarely seen on television. Alongside Christine Adams as Lynn Stewart and Marvin “Krondon” Jones III’s scene-stealing Tobias Whale, Black Lightning assembled one of the deepest casts in the Arrowverse. Even years after its finale, many fans still argue the cast never received the recognition it deserved.

Where Does Black Lightning Go From Here?

Black Lightning‘s departure is another reminder that the Arrowverse’s Netflix era is steadily coming to an end. For years, Netflix served as the franchise’s second home, introducing millions of viewers to shows they may have missed during their original broadcasts and helping these series build audiences well beyond The CW. As those licensing agreements expire, however, the future of many of these characters becomes much less certain. Whether Black Lightning ultimately lands on HBO Max or another streaming service remains to be seen, but its departure also raises a much bigger question. With James Gunn and Peter Safran rebuilding DC Studios from the ground up, the ball is now firmly in their court to decide when and where Jefferson Pierce appears next. Whether that’s through animation, a live-action DCU reboot, or another unexpected project, Black Lightning has already proven the character deserves another spotlight. Before that future arrives, however, fans only have until September 1 to catch one of DC’s most underrated superhero series before it disappears from Netflix.