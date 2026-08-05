7 Years Ago, a Fan-Favorite, Controversial Cartoon Network Series Debuted

Cartoon Network has introduced the world to some of the most legendary animated series, often creating tales that can buck the trend for traditional shows that arrived on the small screen. Series like Samurai Jack, Rick and Morty, Primal, Common Side Effects, and too many others to count have helped the cable network become a legendary platform ever since Cartoon Network first began decades ago. Unfortunately, while some of the network’s most beloved series are still releasing new episodes to this day, some have been canceled and even stricken from streaming services following their end. One such series checks all the unfortunate boxes, recently celebrating its seventh anniversary.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Infinity Train first premiered on August 5th, 2019, introducing a wild new story to Cartoon Network’s library. Created by animator Owen Dennis, the series received four seasons before coming to an end, first following protagonist Tulip, only to make some drastic changes for additional seasons. Each season of Infinity Train would switch perspectives to a new protagonist, either by following a character that Tulip had met or characters that had been hinted at. While the series received rave reviews and a passionate fanbase, the Cartoon Network original wasn’t able to dodge the axe as Dennis confirmed that the merger between Warner Bros and AT&T was a major factor. With Owen Dennis originally planning for eight seasons, the show’s cancellation was a major disappointment, but unfortunately, it wasn’t the only drama the show would explore.

The Legacy of Infinity Train

Image courtesy of Cartoon Network.

Infinity Train was also removed from HBO Max, with the series finding no streaming replacement. Luckily, despite the original cancellation, Owen Dennis has stated in the past that he is hoping to bring Infinity Train in some form. While the animator is still shipping the series around to separate distributors as of last year, he has also expressed an interest in creating comic books that might expand on this universe. Luckily, even if Infinity Train never returns, 2026 saw Owen Dennis be a part of some other major animated series.

One of the biggest shows that Dennis can happily report on his resume is Regular Show, acting as a major part of the J.G. Quintel-created series. With the return of Mordecai and Rigby in Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, Owen Dennis also returned to this universe to help bring some of these episodes to life. While this might see Dennis returning to Cartoon Network, Owen also made the jump to Paramount+ to create the animated adaptation of the beloved video game Among Us.

Earlier this year, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to speak with Dennis about how Infinity Train aided in creating the animated Among Us, “I learned a lot about how story structure works from Infinity Train and Regular Show. For Regular Show, we had to churn out so many stories that you start thinking, ‘Oh, this has to happen, then this has to happen. There are certain beats you just feel like you have to hit. Both the shows we tried to invert expectations, and we brought that same mentality to Among Us.”