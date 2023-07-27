Game of Thrones Joffrey Actor Is Unrecognizable in New TV Role

Jack Gleeson has a new television role and he looks almost unrecognizable from his time playing King Joffrey in Game of Thrones. The BBC shared a new first look photo of Gleeson in the upcoming series adaptation of Enid Blyton's The Famous Five books in which the actor plays Wentworth and it's a far cry from Joffrey's blonde look. As Wentworth, Gleeson has brown hair and a moustache — and not to mention entirely different attire. You can check the first look photo out for yourself below.

(Photo: JAMES PARDON/BBC)

The Famous Five series follows five young explorers as they encounter "treacherous, action-packed adventures, remarkable mysteries, unparalleled danger, and astounding secrets." The series is based on the 21 Famous Five novels and short stories written by Blyton between 1942 and 1963. In addition to Gleeson, the series stars Diaana Babnicova (George), Elliott Rose (Julian), Kit Rakusen (Dick), Flora Jacoby Richards (Anne), Ann Akinjirin (Fanny), James Lance (Quentin), and Diana Quick (Mrs. Wentworth). Kip, a Bearded Collie Cross plays the group's dog, Timmy. Production on the series is underway in the UK and a release date has not been announced.

"Our brilliant young cast are mind-blowingly talented and, along with Kip, they are already bringing these gorgeous characters to life in a fresh and modern way," executive producer Tim Kirkby said in a statement (via Entertainment Weekly). "Together with the brilliant Jack, Ann, James, and Diana, we can't wait to bring these glorious, action-filled, epic family adventures to the screen."

Gleeson starred as Joffre Baratheon during the first four seasons of Game of Thrones. Following his exit from the series in 2014, Gleeson took a hiatus from acting, noting at the time he was considering pursuing academia, though he returned to television in 2020 with a role in BBC's Out of Her Mind. He also appeared in the 2021 film, Rebecca's Boyfriend and will next appear alongside Liam Neeson, Kerry Condon, and Ciaran Hinds in the thriller In the Land of Saints and Sinners.

How Can The Famous Five Continue Filming Amid the SAG-AFTRA Strike?

While SAG-AFTRA is on strike, along with the Writers Guild of America, and thus the majority of film and television productions shut down, some projects are able to continue production — including some in the U.K. While it isn't entirely clear the specifics of The Famous Five's production, it was previously reported that some productions, such as HBO's House of the Dragon, are able to continue filming in the U.K. due to featuring actors from the U.K. who are working under contracts from a local union called Equity that is not part of SAG-AFTRA. It is possible that The Famous Five is working under such conditions.