Game of Thrones Alums Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Welcome Second Child

Game of Thrones alums Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have welcomed their latest child together. On Monday, a source confirmed to People.com that Harington and Leslie, who originally portrayed Jon Snow and Ygritte on Game of Thrones, are "delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family." The pair already have a two-year-old son together, whose name has been kept private. Harington and Leslie met on the set of Game of Thrones in 2011, before getting engaged in 2017 and married in 2018. Harington previously broke the news about Leslie's pregnancy while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and revealed that he was more anxious about parenthood the second time around.

"I'm terrified. You know, with the first baby, you're like walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months — well, the man is, anyway," he quipped. "But this time, the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick."

Will There Be a Jon Snow Spinoff?

It was previously announced that Harington is set to reprise his role as Jon Snow in his own Game of Thrones spinoff series, which originated from an idea the actor had himself.

"I think if you asked him, he would've felt he got off lightly. At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he's preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He's done," Harington said in a late 2022 interview. "The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse. He's gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that, that's interesting. So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there's always this feeling of like... I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are okay. He's not okay."

Has Kit Harington Watched House of the Dragon?

In a previous interview, Harington revealed that he has watched some of the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, and praised the show as a "brilliant" extension of the franchise's story.

"You know, I've fallen off a bit – not because I'm not enjoying it – but just been very busy. But I'm gonna catch up," Harington said. "I'm sort of halfway through the season. I need to watch the second half, so I'm gonna try and avoid any kind of spoilers. I mean, it's great. They've done a brilliant job with it. I'm really impressed with that show and how they've continued it."

Congrats to Harington, Leslie, and their family!