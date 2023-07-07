Secret Invasion's Ben Mendelsohn Reveals He's a Game of Thrones "Fanatic"

Being a Game of Thrones "fanatic" and working alongside Emilia Clarke on Marvel's Secret Invasion has been a highlight of Ben Mendelsohn's career. Mendelsohn and Clarke play father and daughter on Secret Invasion, the Disney+ original series that adapts the comic book event that saw the Skrulls infiltrate Earth. Clarke plays G'iah, the grown-up daughter of Mendelsohn's Talos, and the two are on opposite sides of a war. The actors filmed several scenes together for Secret Invasion, and Mendelsohn recently shared how great their time together was on set.

Emilia Clarke was the focus of an LA Times feature, where it was revealed how big of a fan Ben Mendelsohn is of Game of Thrones, which Clarked starred in as Daenerys Targaryen. It's said that Mendelsohn has watched Game of Thrones "cover to cover" four times, but he also discussed his onscreen dynamic with Clarke.

Ben Mendelsohn Praises His Secret Invasion Co-Star Emilia Clarke

"I think Emilia and I can see in each other enough to be able to relax and just not know together," said Mendelsohn. "We just kind of let ourselves venture into a bit of a magic zone. It felt like there was an intimacy that was just allowed to be and that was very good." He also touched on their time spent together when they weren't in front of the camera.

"We'd sit on the bench and just talk about what it was like to grow up being actors because we both started quite young," he said. "We were being nice to each other and that just felt really magical in its own way." Secret Invasion director Ali Selim also touched on the duo's chemistry.

"Standing on set with her, I am amazed at her ability to access what I call a human truth and bring it out in dialogue, in eyebrow raises," Selim said. "I can't watch her without feeling like she could do anything."

This isn't the first time Ben Mendelsohn has spoken highly about Emilia Clarke. While speaking to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis about Secret Invasion, the Talos actor talked up his onscreen daughter.

"One of the great gifts, for me on this was having this fabulous person and fabulous actor come in and inhabit Talos' daughter, and just be able to bring that whole dimension to it," Mendelsohn explained in our interview. "People haven't seen it, so, you know, you ain't getting nothing from me, right. But we do deal a lot more with what's going on. I mean, one spoiler. I will give you. There is an invasion in the show, right? It is a secret. That's the other part of it. But getting to deal with the rifts, the fault lines of that invasion, we get to explore different starts to that. But this gangster here."

"We had a good time," Clarke echoed. "We had such a good time."

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series that premiered June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.