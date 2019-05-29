Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington Reportedly Checked Into Treatment Center for Unhealthy Lifestyle

On Tuesday, reports surfaced indicating that Game of Thrones star Kit Harington checked himself into a luxury rehab center in Connecticut for stress and alcohol use earlier this month. Soon after, representatives for the actor released a statement clarifying that the Jon Snow actor wasn’t in “rehab,” but was at the center for a “wellness retreat.” Now, according to a new report, that’s being clarified a bit further with Harington reportedly at the facility due to “living a very unhealthy lifestyle.”

According to Us Weekly, Harington entered the facility for the sake of his wife Rose Leslie. The source indicated that Harington has been using unhealthy coping mechanisms and that Leslie is supportive of Harington’s’ choice.

“Kit went to treatment for Rose,” the source told Us Weekly. “He was living a very unhealthy lifestyle. He was stressed all the time and using unhealthy coping tools.”

They went on to describe Leslie as “so supportive” of Harington and claims she had been asking the actor to enter treatment “for a little while now”.

On Tuesday, Page Six reported that Harington had been “really hit hard” by the ending of Game of Thrones, and that he has been at a Connecticut mental health retreat since May 19th.

“The British actor has been undergoing psychological coaching, practicing mindful meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy to combat stress and deal with negative emotions at the facility, which costs over $120,000 a month,” the report says. “His actress wife Rose Leslie, 32, whom he met on the set of Game of Thrones and played Jon Snow’s Wildling companion Ygritte, is being ‘extremely supportive,’ we’re told.”

Harington, who was seen in behind-the-scenes videos from the first table read of Game of Thrones‘ finale being stunned by what they read, has been open in the past about some of the emotional challenges of playing Jon Snow on the HBO series. He recently opened up to Variety about how the point on the show when Jon Snow died and came back to life was personally his darkest one.

“My darkest period was when the show seemed to become so much about Jon when he died and came back,” Harington said. “I really didn’t like the focus of the whole show coming onto Jon. When you become the cliffhanger of a TV show and a TV show probably at the height of its power, the focus on you is f—ing terrifying.”