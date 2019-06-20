Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Reportedly Out of Rehab

HBO’s massively successful Game of Thrones came to an end earlier this year, and after filming concluded one of the biggest stars of the show Kit Harington took some time to seek treatment for “personal issues” at a wellness facility in Connecticut. At the time Harrington’s repr said Harington had decided to use the break in his schedule “as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues”, but PEOPLE recently spotted the star out and about in North London, so it would seem he has checked out of the retreat.

Harington nor his rep had anything to say about him leaving the retreat, though we wish him nothing but the best and hope he found what he needed while he was there.

According to a PEOPLE source, Harington has struggled with his sudden stardom thanks to Game of Thrones, which was already a massively popular book series before becoming the HBO juggernaut that ran for 8 seasons. “For 10 years, Kit was almost interchangeable with Jon Snow, and fully inhabited this intense character,” the source said. “The role and especially the level of fame he was thrust into was a lot for someone so young and just out of drama school.”

“He took it very seriously, but it was extremely stressful,” the source added. “Ultimately, now that he has that break and has said goodbye to Jon Snow, he needed help to figure things out and be himself — to just be Kit.”

An industry source told PEOPLE that Harington went into the retreat with “the right attitude on self-improvement” “There is no stigma in going to rehab, and he will come out in much better shape,” the source said. “With the proper help, he [will] stay in good mental condition, and can get a grip on what’s next.”

We aren’t sure what’s next for Harington, though it won’t be more Game of Thrones, as the series was brought to a close in grand fashion earlier this year. Many are still talking about the show’s final season, which ended up being a bit divisive, but regardless everyone tuned in to see how things ended, especially regarding Jon Snow.

As fans learned, Snow ended up being sent back to the Night’s Watch after delivering one of the biggest surprises of the season and betraying Daenerys and killing her after she eviscerated everyone in King’s Landing.