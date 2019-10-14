Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Says Sophie Turner “Needs to Just Shush”

Kit Harington had a busy weekend at ACE Comic Con this weekend in Chicago. A lot of topics were discussed, but his previous work on Game of Thrones was inescapable. One of the moderators asked him about the times that Sophie Turner would tease him about spending so much time in the hair and make-up chair. Now, it takes a lot to care for those locks and it was easy to get distracted by that nice head of hair while all the treachery was shaking out on Game of Thrones. Still, he had a smile on his face when the time came to address those jabs from his former co-star.

Does Kit Harington look like the kind of guy to hold a grudge? In real life, probably not, and he basically shrugged all that off during his answer. He joked, “Sophie Turner needs to just shush every now and then.” I love that girl to my very bones. The thing about Sophie, Maise [Williams], Issac [Hempstead Wright], and me is that we were together for so long. Richard [Madden] was definitely in that too. We became like actual siblings, we would literally fight each other. We have a very sibling relationship.”

Turner is known for being a little outspoken on the Internet about topics she feels strongly about. It wasn’t that long ago that she was joking about influencers on Instagram and taking them to task for being irresponsible with their platforms. Users can fall prey to harmful products on Instagram and elsewhere if they just blindly consume what their favorite online personalities are peddling. All that free time on her hands has shown Turner to be an active and engaged citizen.

“Hey, you guys, just kind of going for my influencer look today,” Turner shared in the video while using an American accent. “Today I just wanted to promote this new powdered stuff that you put in your tea. And basically it makes you shit your brains out and is totally really, really bad for me to be promoting to young women and young people everywhere, but I don’t really give a fuck because I’m getting paid money for it.”

All of this comes after she defended the final season of Game of Thrones after online criticism reached a fever pitch. Turner didn’t shy away from any harassment that she received. Fans demanded a re-make of the final season and started up a petition, which the actress called disrespectful.

“All of these petitions and things like that — I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season,” Turner told The New York Times earlier this year. “Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”