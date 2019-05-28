Game Of Thrones Star Kit Harington Checks In To Rehab For Stress And Alcohol

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington might be having a little trouble with life after the HBO series. The actor has reportedly checked himself into a luxury rehab for stress and alcohol use ahead of the show’s ending airing on television.

According to a report, the ending of Game of Thrones “really hit him hard,” and are playing a role in his day to day difficulties. As a result, PageSix says he has been at a Connecticut mental health retreat for a month, having arrived on May 19.

“The British actor has been undergoing psychological coaching, practicing mindful meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy to combat stress and deal with negative emotions at the facility, which costs over $120,000 a month,” the report says. “His actress wife Rose Leslie, 32, whom he met on the set of Game of Thrones and played Jon Snow‘s Wildling companion Ygritte, is being ‘extremely supportive,’ we’re told.”

“He realized ‘this is it — this is the end’, it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, what next?” a source told PageSix. “His wife Rose is being extremely supportive. Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest. Right now, he just needs peace and quiet.”

Harington played Jon Snow on Game of Thrones for eight seasons spanning nearly 10 years. The shocking conclusion of the series saw Jon killing his love Daenerys Targaryen, leaving both audiences and cast members a bit puzzled. Video from the first table read of the series finale showed Harington and Emilia Clarke having their minds blown, possibly not in a good way, when they read the conclusion for their characters.

“The actor has been allowed the freedom to leave the facility for breaks over the past month and has been seen by locals in Connecticut heading to AA meetings, a fitness and wellness studio, plus a local book store,” the report reads. “On the same weekend of the Game of Thrones finale, he was spotted at RJ Julia Booksellers in the small town of Madison, Conn., telling staff he was on ‘holiday’ in the area, according to local reports. One resident who has repeatedly seen the actor in recent weeks on his trips out of the facility told us, ‘Kit looks really good and appears to be very focused on his health and wellness.’”

Harrington recently told Variety his darkest point came when Game of Thrones focused on Jon Snow dying and coming back to life. “My darkest period was when the show seemed to become so much about Jon when he died and came back,” Harington said. “I really didn’t like the focus of the whole show coming onto Jon. When you become the cliffhanger of a TV show, and a TV show probably at the height of its power, the focus on you is f—–g terrifying.”

ComicBook.com will have more updates on Harington’s health as they surface.