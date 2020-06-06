Game of Thrones Fans Can Compete Against the Mountain Actor in Bizarre New Reality Show

Game of Thrones fans can now compete against the actor who played The Mountain in a bizarre new reality show. Hafþór Björnsson is developing Beat the Mountain to put some people out there who believe they could stand up to him to the test. “Elite athletes” will compete in bouts of strength and endurance against the World’s Strongest Man champion. Thor is also preparing for a boxing match against his rival Eddie Hall. They have beef that stretches back a little ways, and the boxing match is being billed as the “heaviest boxing match” of all time. That will take place in Las Vegas in September of 2021. Björnsson spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the reality show.

“It is totally original and Spoke Studios has been great to work with. This will be a show unlike anything else that the whole family will be able to watch together and enjoy. I can't divulge all the details about the show but I can promise you — people will love it!” he explained. “As many know I'm preparing for the heaviest boxing match in history. That requires a lot of cardio, agility, and explosive strength training. When I'll be in top shape for that, on top of my strength, I think it would be more or less impossible for people to ‘Beat The Mountain.’”

This all comes after Björnsson set the world record for the deadlift at 501 kg. The physical presence managed to get up 1,104.5 lbs in front of a group of his fans. This is nothing new for the Game of Thrones veteran. He has been making regular appearances on the World’s Strongest Man on CBS Sports Network. Björnsson also won that competition in 2018 and has also claimed the top spot at the Arnold Strongman Classic as well. He had some words for all of his fans after bringing home the world record.

“I have no words. What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life. I said I was coming for it and once I set my mind on something I’m a dog with a bone. Want to give a huge shoutout to my family, friends, coaches, fans, sponsors, and haters, all of whom helped this lift be possible,” he wrote. “If you want to show some extra support head over to my YouTube, hit subscribe and check out my latest video where you can see some behind the scenes! Thank you all for your support! Support a family business - hafthorbjornsson.com .@roguefitness @reignbodyfuel @revive_md @transparentlabs @sbdapparel @kindafitkindafat_apparel @freezesleeve @coresportsworld @worldsultimatestrongman @australianstrengthcoach @stanefferding @theverticaldiet @andrireyr @stefansolvi @runarhrodi @kelc33”

