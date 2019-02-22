‘Game of Thrones’ Natalie Dormer Cast in ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’

Late last year, it was announced that a follow-up series to Penny Dreadful titled Penny Dreadful: City of Angels would be coming soon. Casting news for the upcoming series continues to pour in and the latest includes Natalie Dormer who is best known for playing Margaery Tyrell on Game of Thrones.

According to Deadline, the actress has been cast in a lead role opposite Daniel Zovatto. The new show will be premiering on Showtime just like its predecessor, which was cancelled after three seasons. The new series is being helmed by John Logan, the original series’ creator, writer and executive producer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadline reports that the new show will be a “spiritual descendant of the story set in Victorian-era London, the next chapter will employ a new vision, new characters and storylines.”

Dormer will be playing Magda, who is described as a “supernatural demon who can take the appearance of anyone she chooses.” Apparently, she will be manifesting into many different people throughout the show. While this sounds very cool (and Mystique-esque) we hope Dormer will still get a fair amount of screen time. Magda is also described as “charismatic, clever and chameleonic” and is considered to be a “dangerous enemy and an invaluable ally.”

The new show is set to begin in 1938 Los Angeles, which was “deeply infused with social and political tension” at the time. The series will follow Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto) after a “grisly murder shocks the city.” They write that he will be “embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles.” This includes the building of the city’s original freeways as well as its “deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore”. You can also expect the “dangerous espionage actions” of the Third Reich to come into play as well as the “rise of radio evangelism.” Vega and his family will be forced to face “powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.”

In addition to Dormer and Zovatto, the series has also added Johnathan Nieves and Jessica Garza as series regulars. Nieves will play Mateo Vega, the volatile younger brother of Zovatto’s Vega. Garza will play Josefina, the youngest member of the Vega family.

“Penny Dreadful: City of Angels will have a social consciousness and historical awareness that we chose not to explore in the Penny Dreadful London storylines,” Logan explained in an earlier statement. “We will now be grappling with specific historical and real-world political, religious, social and racial issues. In 1938, Los Angeles was facing some hard questions about its future and its soul. Our characters must do the same. There are no easy answers. There are only powerful questions and arresting moral challenges. As always in the world of Penny Dreadful, there are no heroes or villains in this world, only protagonists and antagonists; complicated and conflicted characters living on the fulcrum of moral choice.”

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels does not yet have a release date. All three seasons of Penny Dreadful are currently streaming on Netflix.