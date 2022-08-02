Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention Announces New Date, Location, and Guests

Creation Entertainment today announced the new date, location, and lineup of gets for the first-ever Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention. The company announced that Game of Thrones star Kit Harington ("Jon Snow"), who may soon return to Westeros in a Jon Snow spinoff series, is joining previously announced guests Alfie Allen ("Theon Greyjoy"), Jack Gleeson ("Joffrey Baratheon"), Kristofer Hivju ("Tormund Giantsbane"), Kristian Nairn ("Hodor"), Daniel Portman ("Podrick Payne"), Gemma Whelan ("Yara Greyjoy"), and Isaac Hempstead Wright ("Bran Stark") for the event. The Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention takes place from December 9th through December 11th at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Jason Concepcion and Greta Johnsen, hosts of The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon, launching tomorrow, are hosting the convection. Ticket information is available on the event's website. Here's Creation's description of the event:

From engaging panels and discussions to opportunities to come up close and personal with some of your favorite cast, the Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention offers an exciting and unique experience that has something for every Game of Thrones fan, allowing them to truly step back inside and revisit the world of Westeros and beyond. Guests will also have a chance to win great prizes during cosplay and trivia competitions and shop for exclusive merchandise on an action-packed show floor. A variety of a la carte offerings will be available including cast meet and greets, autograph signings, an evening dance party hosted by none other than special guest, DJ Kristian Nairn ("Hodor"), and much more to be announced.

"Game of Thrones is a cultural phenomenon with an incredible fanbase, and we are thrilled to be celebrating both with the first official Game of Thrones fan convention," said Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, in a press release announcing the event in September. "This is an exciting initiative, growing one of our beloved global franchises and allowing fans to become even more immersed in the world of Westeros and beyond. This will be a truly unforgettable experience that loyal and new fans alike will love and enjoy."

HBO's Game of Thrones aired in over 207 countries and territories, with record-setting ratings throughout its eight seasons. The show -- which just got an upgrade on HBO Max -- became a television sensation, launching HBO's first franchise. HBO celebrated the show's "Iron Anniversary" in 2021, commemorating 10 years since Game of Thrones debuted. This month, the show's legacy grows with the debut of its first spinoff series, the prequel House of the Dragon.

Game of Thrones is streaming now in its entirety, and in 4k, on HBO Max. House of the Dragon premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, August 21st.