Game of Thrones Is Getting a Major Upgrade on HBO Max

HBO Max has announced that Game of Thrones will get a 4K upgrade on the streaming platform beginning soon. The 4K release for Game of Thrones was actually released on disc back in November of 2021, so it's almost surprising it hasn't come to HBO's very own streaming platform before now -- but today is the 4K launch day, presumably so that fans can binge as much as they can stomach ahead of the upcoming release of House of the Dragon, the network's first Game of Thrones spinoff, which debuts on August 21. The 4K versions are available only on HBO Max's ad-free $14.99 pricing tier.

Based on the best-selling novel series by George R.R. Martin, Game of Thrones has earned a total of 161 Emmy® nominations and 59 wins, which are the most nominations and wins of any Comedy or Drama series in Emmy history. The Cultural Phenomenon also stands as HBO's most-viewed program ever, with the final season averaging a record-setting 44 million viewers in the U.S.

The ensemble cast includes Emmy® and Golden Globe® winner Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) and Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont).

"We are thrilled to offer Game of Thrones fans an in-home viewing experience worthy of the groundbreaking show with the long-awaited release of Game of Thrones: The Complete Series on 4K Ultra HD," said Rosemary Markson, WBHE Senior Vice President, Television Marketing. "For the first time ever and unavailable anywhere else, loyal fans and collectors will be able to enjoy every extraordinary moment of this iconic show in eye-popping 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR. Packed with over 15 hours of special features spanning all 8 seasons and a digital copy of every episode, this collectable set also makes a perfect holiday gift!"

The 4K Ultra HD discs of Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection will feature Dolby VisionTM HDR that dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen, frame by frame.

Also, the 4K Ultra HD discs of Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection will feature Dolby Atmos® soundtracks remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar; however, Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.

The 4K Ultra HD release includes over 15 hours of bonus features originally released on the 2019 Game of Thrones: The Complete Series and The Complete Collection (Limited Collector's Edition) Blu-ray sets.