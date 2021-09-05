Game of Thrones Official Convention Announced

✖

Game of Thrones is getting an official convention ahead of HBO's return to Westeros in the prequel series House of the Dragon. Warner Bros. Entertainment has partnered with Creation Entertainment -- the company behind The 55-Year Mission Star Trek convention, Sci-Fi Summit, the official Lucifer and Supernatural conventions, Stranger Con, and other pop culture conventions -- to launch the Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention. It is the first officially licensed fan convention based on the Game of Thrones television series. The inaugural event will take place at the Rio Hotel & Suites Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 18-20, 2022.

Creation Entertainment promises fans an action-packed experience with special guests, panel discussions, cosplay and trivia competitions, autograph signing sessions, photo opportunities, sales of exclusive Game of Thrones merchandise, and more. Creation Entertainment will reveal the entire convention schedule and ticket pricing, and on-sale dates in the coming months. You can find more information on the official website.

"Game of Thrones is a cultural phenomenon with an incredible fanbase, and we are thrilled to be celebrating both with the first official Game of Thrones fan convention said Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, in a press release. "This is an exciting initiative, growing one of our beloved global franchises and allowing fans to become even more immersed in the world of Westeros and beyond. This will be a truly unforgettable experience that loyal and new fans alike will love and enjoy."

"Our goal is to provide a grand celebration of all things Game of Thrones, a non-stop celebration for our fellow fans," said Erin Ferries, SVP of Licensing and Business Development for Creation Entertainment. "The uniquely dynamic universe of Game of Thrones and its tremendous fans allow us an unprecedented opportunity to bring innovative entertainment to our audiences."

Game of Thrones celebrated "The Iron Anniversary" in April 2021, marking 10 years since the show's debut on HBO. House of the Dragon is one of several spinoff projects in development.

Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon, which is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. Recently announced casting for House of the Dragon include Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, "The Sea Snake," Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Milly Alcock as Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Emily Carey as Young Alicent Hightower, and Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria. The HBO Original series is in production and will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2022.

All episodes of Game of Thrones are available to stream now on HBO Max.