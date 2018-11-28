‘Game of Thrones’ Reunion Special Details Revealed

The final season of Game of Thrones has yet to air, though details of the fantasy series’ reunion special have finally emerged. The special, which was filmed earlier this year, will debut on a box set from HBO next year which compiles all eight seasons of the series and won’t be broadcast on the cable network.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed the details of the special, revealing that former cast members such as Sean Bean would be appearing on the special, alongside actors who survived for multiple seasons. The special was hosted by Conan O’Brien.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news about when the final episodes of the series will debut, with HBO confirming earlier this month that the premiere would be next April. Other than knowing that the final stretch of the series will be six episodes, fans are left guessing about how the series will conclude.

Members of the cast have offered minimal details on what to expect, with Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, previously claiming that her final scene on the show saw her character all alone.

“I ended on the perfect scene,” Williams shared with The Guardian. “I was alone –- shocker! Arya’s always bloody alone. But I was alone and I had watched a lot of other people wrap. I knew the drill, I had seen the tears and heard the speeches.”

Williams’ on-screen sister, Sophie Turner, teased that, like much of the series, the final season will leave fans with conflicting feelings.

“Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans. I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think,” Turner shared with IGN. “I think it will be really interesting to see people’s reactions, but for me reading the script it was just like heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script it just says, ‘End of Game of Thrones‘. That was really emotional.”

Michiel Huisman, one of the few characters on the series to exit without getting killed, has some theories about how the final season will play out.

“I thought it was going to be one of the sisters, one of the Starks that was going to be on the throne,” Huisman suggested to Collider. “Maybe it’s going to be Daenerys, I don’t know.”

